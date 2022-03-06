Pros react after Colby Covington defeats Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272

By
Chris Taylor
-
Jorge Masvidal, Colby Covington, UFC 272

Tonight’s UFC 272 event was headlined by a highly anticipated grudge match between former friends Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal.

Colby Covington (17-3 MMA), the promotions former interim welterweight title holder, had entered tonight’s headliner looking to rebound, this after suffering his second career defeat to Kamaru Usman in his most previous effort at UFC 268. Prior to that setback, ‘Chaos’ was coming off a TKO victory over Tyron Woodley.

Meanwhile, Jorge Masvidal (35-16 MMA) was looking to earn his first win since November of 2019 when he took to the Octagon against Covington at UFC 272. ‘Gamebred’ was coming off back-to-back losses to ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ in his most previous efforts.

Tonight’s UFC 272 main event resulted in a twenty-five minute battle. Colby Covington was able to utilize his strong wrestling to control a large portion of the rounds on the ground. However, in round four Jorge Masvidal connected with a right hand that momentarily dropped ‘Chaos’. Unfortunately for fans of ‘Gamebred’ that success was short lived as Covington recovered and proceeded to go on to dominate round five. After five hard-fought rounds Colby got the win.

Official UFC 272 Result: Colby Covington def. Jorge Masvidal by unanimous decision (49-46, 50-44, 50-45)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Covington vs. Masvidal’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Colby Covington defeating Jorge Masvidal:

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

