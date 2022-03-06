Pros react after Colby Covington defeats Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272

Tonight’s UFC 272 event was headlined by a highly anticipated grudge match between former friends Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal.

Colby Covington (17-3 MMA), the promotions former interim welterweight title holder, had entered tonight’s headliner looking to rebound, this after suffering his second career defeat to Kamaru Usman in his most previous effort at UFC 268. Prior to that setback, ‘Chaos’ was coming off a TKO victory over Tyron Woodley.

Meanwhile, Jorge Masvidal (35-16 MMA) was looking to earn his first win since November of 2019 when he took to the Octagon against Covington at UFC 272. ‘Gamebred’ was coming off back-to-back losses to ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ in his most previous efforts.

Tonight’s UFC 272 main event resulted in a twenty-five minute battle. Colby Covington was able to utilize his strong wrestling to control a large portion of the rounds on the ground. However, in round four Jorge Masvidal connected with a right hand that momentarily dropped ‘Chaos’. Unfortunately for fans of ‘Gamebred’ that success was short lived as Covington recovered and proceeded to go on to dominate round five. After five hard-fought rounds Colby got the win.

Official UFC 272 Result: Colby Covington def. Jorge Masvidal by unanimous decision (49-46, 50-44, 50-45)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Covington vs. Masvidal’ below:

I'm rooting for Jorge, but I think Covington's wrestling and gas tank will get it done. Colby may be the Cringe God, but he's also a gamer and relentless worker. His wrestling and pace makes him a tough out for anyone in the welterweight division! #UFC272 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 6, 2022

Both guys look like they are feeling the pressure! Can’t wait #UFC272live — Brendan Loughnane (@BrendanMMA) March 6, 2022

🙏 Colby Cuckington goes to sleep! — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) March 6, 2022

It’s really a shame they can’t both lose 😂😂😂 — Funky (@Benaskren) March 6, 2022

Jorge can win this #ufc272 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) March 6, 2022

Jorge looks tired after 2 rounds #ufc272 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) March 6, 2022

Colby’s striking output has been different so far. Likely because of their training history. #UFC272 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) March 6, 2022

The better wrestler always wins. @ColbyCovMMA — Tito Ortiz (@titoortiz) March 6, 2022

2-1 Covington, might be 3-0. Colby is just so exhausting, constantly trying to advance positions on the ground. He's wearing on Jorge with each round. #UFC272 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 6, 2022

Welp — ike vallie-flagg (@IKEVF) March 6, 2022

imagine giving the journeyman the 3rd biggest contract ever he’s literally dogwater — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) March 6, 2022

Post-fight reactions to Colby Covington defeating Jorge Masvidal:

Say what you want about Colby the man can fight #UFC272live — Brendan Loughnane (@BrendanMMA) March 6, 2022

Hate him or hate him less, Colby Covington is a gamer #UFC272 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 6, 2022

Covington's biggest asset is his gas tank. Just wears out his opponents over time. Wrestling like that can only be achieved at the highest levels. Unless you're at that level of wrestling knowledge and experience, you're not stopping his takedowns. #UFC272 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 6, 2022

That shoulda been for the BMF belt #ufc272 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) March 6, 2022

Who would you like to see Colby Covington fight next following his victory over Jorge Masvidal at tonight’s UFC 272 event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!