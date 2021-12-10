UFC 269: ‘Oliveira vs. Poirier’ Weigh-in Results

A total of thirty fighters will take to the scale this morning to weigh-in for this Saturday’s highly anticipated UFC 269 event.

The pay-per-view fight card is headlined by a lightweight title fight featuring reigning champion Charles Oliveira taking on challenger Dustin Poirier.

Oliveira (31-8 MMA) captured the promotions vacant 155 lb title back in May when he stopped Michael Chandler with a second round TKO. That win marked ‘Do Bronx’ ninth in a row, with eight of those respective victories coming by finish.

Meanwhile, Dustin Poirier (28-6 MMA) will enter UFC 269 sporting a three-fight winning streak. ‘The Diamond’ is coming off back-to-back TKO victories over Conor McGregor in his most recent efforts.

Saturday’s blockbuster event is co-headlined by a women’s bantamweight title fight as Julianna Pena attempts to dethrone Amanda Nunes.

Pena (10-4 MMA, a former TUF winner, was last seen in action at January’s UFC 257 event, where she earned a submission victory over the versatile Sara McMann.

As for ‘champ champ’ Amanda Nunes (21-4 MMA), the perennial GOAT of MMA last competed in March where she successfully defended her featherweight strap with a first round submission victory over Megan Anderson. ‘The Lioness’ has not tasted defeat since September of 2014, when she was stopped by elbows and punches from Cat Zingano.

Also featured on the main card of UFC 269 is the return of ‘Suga’ Sean O’Malley who is set to meet Raulian Paiva in a bantamweight showdown.

If that wasn’t enough to get you interested, former UFC champion Cody Garbrandt will be making his flyweight debut opposite Kai Kara-France.

Get all of today’s weigh-in results below (refresh for updates):

UFC 269 Main Card

155 lbs.: UFC Lightweight Champion Charles Oliveira (155) vs. Dustin Poirier (154.5)

135 lbs.: UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Amanda Nunes (134.5) vs. Julianna Pena (135)

170 lbs.: Geoff Neal (170.5) vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio (169.5)

125 lbs.: Cody Garbrandt (126) vs. Kai Kara-France (125)

135 lbs.: Sean O’Malley (135.5) vs. Raulian Paiva (135.5)

UFC 269 Prelims

145 lbs.: Josh Emmett (145.5) vs. Dan Ige (146)

135 lbs.: Dominick Cruz (135) vs. Pedro Munhoz (135.5)

265 lbs.: Augusto Sakai (263.5) vs. Tai Tuivasa (264)

185 lbs.: Bruno Silva (186) vs. Jordan Wright (186)

UFC 269 Early Prelims

185 lbs.: Eryk Anders (185.5) vs. Andre Muniz (185.5)

125 lbs.: Erin Blanchfield (125.5) vs. Miranda Maverick (125)

125 lbs.: Alex Perez (126.5) vs. Matt Schnell (126) – Fight has been cancelled due to medical issues

145 lbs.: Ryan Hall (145.5) vs. Darrick Minner (146)

135 lbs.: Randy Costa (134.5) vs. Tony Kelley (136)

125 lbs.: Priscila Cachoeira (129**) vs. Gillian Robertson (125)

** Missed weight.

