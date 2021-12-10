Dana White reacts to Dominick Cruz’s comments about muting Daniel Cormier’s UFC commentary

UFC President Dana White has reacted to Dominick Cruz suggesting that he mutes fellow colleague Daniel Cormier’s commentary work.

Cruz (23-3 MMA), who is set to return to the Octagon at UFC 269 against Pedro Munhoz (19-6 MMA), took a shot at his broadcast partner Daniel Cormier during Thursday’s media day session.

“I watch Anik do so much homework leading up to a fight. People have no idea how much homework he has to do to be prepared for that, and the most kudos goes to him. He leads us in the broadcast with how he talks,” Cruz said in front of Dana White at media day. “When it comes to Daniel Cormier, I usually mute it. I love ‘DC’, he’s my friend, but to me, from my experience, he doesn’t do the homework,” Dominick Cruz said of Daniel Cormier. “He wants to get in and out, get the job done, make his money. And I think he cares about us, but it’s just different. He doesn’t do the preparation from my experience.”

Those comments did not sit well with ‘DC’ and he proceeded to confront ‘The Dominator’ about his remarks in what was a tense exclusive interview (see that here).

UFC President Dana White was recently asked to shares his thoughts on Dominick Cruz’s remarks about Daniel Cormier and offered up the following statement:

“I guess DC better do his homework. He’d better come out and make Cruz happy.” – White said.

Cormier will be back in the commentary booth tomorrow night and will have the pleasure of calling Cruz’s preliminary bout against Munhoz.

What do think of Dana White’s reaction to the back and forth banter between his employees and former UFC champions Daniel Cormier and Dominick Cruz? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!