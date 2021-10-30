UFC 267 Results: Petr Yan defeats Cory Sandhagen (Highlights)

Today’s UFC 267 event is co-headlined by an interim bantamweight title fight featuring Petr Yan taking on Cory Sandhagen.

Yan (15-2 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since losing his bantamweight title to Aljamain Sterling in controversial fashion at UFC 259. Prior to his DQ loss to ‘Funkmaster’, the Russian standout was on a ten-fight winning streak, which included stoppage victories over MMA legends Jose Aldo and Uriah Faber.

Meanwhile, Cory Sandhagen (14-3 MMA) will get his first shot at promotional gold at UFC 267, this despite suffering a split decision loss to TJ Dillashaw in his most recent effort. ‘The Sandman’ has gone 2-2 over his past four Octagon appearances, scoring stoppage wins over Marlon Moraes and Frankie Edgar during that stretch.

Round one of the UFC 267 co-main event begins and Cory Sandhagen opens the bout with a low kick. Petr Yan returns fire with one of his own. Sandhagen counters with a ight hand over the top. Another low kick from Yan. Sandhagen probing with his jab. A front kick scores for Sandhagen. Yan looking to pressure, but ‘The Sandman’ catches him with a left hook. A hard low kick now from Sandhagen. Yan lands an overhand left. Cory replies with another low kick. Petr Yan with a low kick now. Sandhagen counters with a hook. A hard body shot lands for Sandhagen. Yan counters over the top. Another low kick from Sandhagen connects, but this time Yan returns it. A couple of left hooks from Cory Sandhagen. He shoots and gets stuffed, but lands on the exit. A couple more lefts from Sandhagen. Yan answers with a kick to the body. Sandhagen repsonds with a right and a hard low kick. Yan with his own low kick. Sandhagen lands a big left hook. Yan returns it. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC 267 co-main event begins Cory Sandhagen lands a left hand and a low kick to start. A body kick scores for Petr Yan, and then a low kick. Sandhagen with a right hand and a left hook. A good body kick from Yan now. Sandhagen with a right hand. and then a combination. Yan digs to the body hard. He lands a body kick. Sandhagen kicks the legs. He goes to the body and then lands a left upstairs. Petr Yan with a low kick. More jabs from Sandhagen. Right hand to a high kick from Sandhagen. Yan kicks the body and eats a hard left. He answers with a huge left of his own. He follows that up with a spinning back fist and another left. Sandhagen with a low kick. He shoots but gets stuffed. Yan with an elbow on the exit. Cory leaps in with a knee. He lands a jab before the horn sounds to end round two.

The counter striking in this fight is next level 👀 #UFC267 pic.twitter.com/2twi3Fjq7B — UFC (@ufc) October 30, 2021

Round three of the UFC 267 co-headliner begins Cory Sandhagen lands a pair of lefts and then low kick. Petr Yan kicks and gets countered hard, that stumbled him. Spinning back kick from Yan drops ‘The Sandman’. Sandhagen back up with a quick left and then a low kick. An uppercut scores for Sandhagen. Yan responds with a 1-2. Another left from Sandhagen. And then a low kick. Yan digs to the body. A right hand and low kick scores for Sandhagen. Petr Yan with an overhand left. He follows that up with an uppercut and a couple big hooks. Cory Sandhagen returns fire. Another couple of hard left hooks from Yan. He lands a good combination. Sandhagen returns with a nice jab, he switches stance and keeps his jab going. The horn sounds to end round three.

PETRY YAN DROPS SANDHAGEN WITH A SPINNING BACKFIST 😱 #UFC267 pic.twitter.com/DVaBqdxzCW — UFC (@ufc) October 30, 2021

Round four of the UFC 267 co-main event was another thrilling back and forth five minutes, but this time it appeared that Petr Yan had done enough to earn the points. The fight is likely 2-2 or 3-1 (for Yan) heading into the final round.

The fifth and final round of the UFC 267 co-headliner begins and Cory Sandhagen is back to work with his jab. A left hook from Yan into a hard low kick. Sandhagen returns the kick and tries a jump knee. Another hard left from Yan. He follows that up with a body kick. Cory Sandhagen with a left. Yan looks for the overhand. Sandhagen is really on his bike now. Petr Yan with a right hook. Both men connect with hard left hands. Yan misses with a spinning back fist attempt. The fighters stand and trade to the final bell. What a fight.

Official UFC 267 Result: Petr Yan def. Cory Sandhagen by unanimous decision (49-46 x3)

Following his decision victory over Sandhagen today in Abu Dhabi, Yan is now expected to rematch Aljamain Sterling? Who do you think will win that title unification bout? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!