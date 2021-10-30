Pros react after Petr Yan defeats Cory Sandhagen at UFC 267

Today’s UFC 267 event was co-headlined by an interim bantamweight title fight featuring Petr Yan squaring off with Cory Sandhagen.

Yan (15-2 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since losing his bantamweight title to Aljamain Sterling in controversial fashion at UFC 259. Prior to that DQ loss to ‘Funkmaster’, the Russian standout was on a ten-fight winning streak, which included stoppage victories over MMA legends Jose Aldo and Uriah Faber.

Meanwhile, Cory Sandhagen (14-3 MMA) was getting his first shot at promotional gold today at UFC 267, this despite suffering a split decision loss to TJ Dillashaw in his most previous effort. ‘The Sandman’ had gone 2-2 over his past four Octagon appearances, prior to tonight’s title fight with Yan.

Today’s UFC 267 co-main event proved to be a thrilling twenty-five minute affair. Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen proceeded to go to absolute war landing a plethora of heavy shots on one another. ‘No Mercy’ would drop ‘The Sandman’ with a spinning back fist midway through the fight which appeared to turn the tide in his favor. After five-rounds of heart-thumping action Yan was awarded a unanimous decision victory.

Official UFC 267 Result: Petr Yan def. Cory Sandhagen by unanimous decision (49-46 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to Yan vs Sahndhagen below:

Looking forward to this one mate!!🙌🏼 #UFC267 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) October 30, 2021

What a fight this is!! 👊🏼👊🏼 #UFC267 — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) October 30, 2021

Just letting y’all know now,this lil dude @corysandhagen is a killa #UFC267 — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) October 30, 2021

I picked Yan for this one but 🤦🏾‍♂️ #UFC267 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) October 30, 2021

Sandhagen has beautiful technique #UFC267 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) October 30, 2021

What a fight! What a round! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #UFC267 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) October 30, 2021

Really good first round by Sandhagen!! Will be interesting to see if Yan can find range. — Funky (@Benaskren) October 30, 2021

This is the best fight I’ve ever seen !!! We’re 2 rounds in #UFC267 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) October 30, 2021

This fight is 🔥🔥🔥🔥 I got Sandhagen 2-0 — Funky (@Benaskren) October 30, 2021

Man if Corey keeps this discipline and game plan He gonna catch this W — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) October 30, 2021

Yan woke up that round.. we got a fightttt — Al Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) October 30, 2021

These boys are scrapping! Incredible! — Frankie Edgar (@FrankieEdgar) October 30, 2021

Beautiful display of high level mma striking from both of these guys #UFC267 — Shane Burgos (@HurricaneShaneB) October 30, 2021

What a freakin fight!! 😜#UFC267 — Max Griffin (@MaxPainGriffin) October 30, 2021

Sandhagen not giving up but Yan is like the terminator! — Funky (@Benaskren) October 30, 2021

Yan could be my favorite fighter. Fukin love his style #UFC267 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) October 30, 2021

Did we just watch the greatest title fight of all time? #ufc267 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) October 30, 2021

Post-fight reactions to Petr Yan defeating Cory Sandhagen:

Hats off fellas! Amazing performance from both men! — Frankie Edgar (@FrankieEdgar) October 30, 2021

The only bantam weight fight as good as this ufc interim title was @RusHammerMMA vs @Jasonthekid23 in @bareknucklefc — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) October 30, 2021

That was an amazing display of 2 different styles of fighting. The highest level of it. #UFC267 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) October 30, 2021

4-1?! What was them judges watching thought Cory won the first 2 there me what yous think ppl? #UFC267 — Paddy Pimblett (@PaddyTheBaddy) October 30, 2021

Following today’s decision victory over Cory Sandhagen, it is expected that Petr Yan will now face Aljamain Sterling in a title unification bout in early 2022.