Pros react after Petr Yan defeats Cory Sandhagen at UFC 267

Today’s UFC 267 event was co-headlined by an interim bantamweight title fight featuring Petr Yan squaring off with Cory Sandhagen.

Yan (15-2 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since losing his bantamweight title to Aljamain Sterling in controversial fashion at UFC 259. Prior to that DQ loss to ‘Funkmaster’, the Russian standout was on a ten-fight winning streak, which included stoppage victories over MMA legends Jose Aldo and Uriah Faber.

Meanwhile, Cory Sandhagen (14-3 MMA) was getting his first shot at promotional gold today at UFC 267, this despite suffering a split decision loss to TJ Dillashaw in his most previous effort. ‘The Sandman’ had gone 2-2 over his past four Octagon appearances, prior to tonight’s title fight with Yan.

Today’s UFC 267 co-main event proved to be a thrilling twenty-five minute affair. Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen proceeded to go to absolute war landing a plethora of heavy shots on one another. ‘No Mercy’ would drop ‘The Sandman’ with a spinning back fist midway through the fight which appeared to turn the tide in his favor. After five-rounds of heart-thumping action Yan was awarded a unanimous decision victory.

Official UFC 267 Result: Petr Yan def. Cory Sandhagen by unanimous decision (49-46 x3)

Following today’s decision victory over Cory Sandhagen,  it is expected that Petr Yan will now face Aljamain Sterling in a title unification bout in early 2022.

