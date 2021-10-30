Pros react after Islam Makhachev stops Dan Hooker at UFC 267

A key lightweight bout between perennial division contenders Islam Makhachev and Dan Hooker took place on today’s UFC 267 main card.

Makhachev (21-1 MMA) had entered the contest on an eight-fight winning streak, his most previous win being a submission victory over Thiago Moises in July.

As for Dan Hooker (21-11 MMA), ‘The Hangman‘ had most previously competed five weeks ago at UFC 266, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over Nasrat Haqparast. That win had snapped a two-fight losing skid for Hooker, who had previously suffered setbacks to Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler respectively.

Today’s Makhachev vs. Hooker bout proved to be a short-lived affair. Dan Hooker was able to land a couple of early low kicks before being taken down by Islam Makhachev. Once on the ground, the Russian cut through ‘The Hangman’ like butter and forced him to verbally tap to an armbar submission.

Official UFC 267 Result: Islam Makhachev def. Dan Hooker via submission in Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to Makhachev vs Hooker below:

I wonder if Khabib let’s Islam take over the aux cord in practice to play his techno tunes 😁 #UFC267 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 30, 2021

Something is telling me hooker got this #UFC267 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) October 30, 2021

Post-fight reactions to Islam Makhachev defeating Dan Hooker at UFC 267:

Suck it harder @dc_mma — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) October 30, 2021

Islam Wow!!!! — Frankie Edgar (@FrankieEdgar) October 30, 2021

He his uncles cousins son and you can tell. Congrats cuz cuz — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 30, 2021

Told ya — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) October 30, 2021

Who would you like to see Islam Makhachev fight next following his submission victory over Dan Hooker at today’s UFC 267 event in Abu Dhabi? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!