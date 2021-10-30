Pros react after Magomed Ankalaev defeats Volkan Oezdemir at UFC 267

A key light heavyweight bout featuring former title challenger Volkan Oezdemir taking on Magomed Ankalaev kicked off today’s UFC 267 main card.

Ankalaev (16-1 MMA) had entered the contest on a six-fight winning streak, his most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Nikita Krylov back in February.

Meanwhile, Volkan Oezdemir (17-6 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since suffering a nasty knockout loss to Jiri Prochazka at UFC 251. That setback had snapped a two-fight winning streak for ‘No Time’, who had previously scored wins over Ilir Latifi and Aleksandar Rakic.

Tonight’s Ankalaev vs Oezdemir bout proved to be a rough night at the office for the former title challenger in Volkan. Magomed Ankalaev was able to get the better of ‘No Time’ for all three rounds of action, this while opening up a big cut on the Swiss fighter.

Official UFC 267 Result: Magomed Ankalaev def. Volkan Oezdemir by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Check out how the pros reacted to Ankalaev vs Oezdemir below:

Ankalaev has some smooth technique. He's never leaning orover committing out of position. Great timing. #UFC267 — Vince Morales (@vandetta135) October 30, 2021

Oezdemir ready to shut up all the doubters! Me included 😅 good start to the main card opener and still early in the fight. #UFC267 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 30, 2021

Awsome first round!

I've got it 10-9 for Ankalaev#UFC267 — Duško Todorović (@todorovic_ufc) October 30, 2021

30-27 Ankalaev Fighters with "Magomed" in their name improve to 43-8 (.843 win%) all-time in the UFC. — Aaron Br🎃nsteter (@aaronbronsteter) October 30, 2021

Who would you like to see Ankalaev fight next following his decision victory over Oezdemir at today’s UFC 267 event in Abu Dhabi? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!