UFC 267 Results: Glover Teixeira stops Jan Blachowicz (Video)

Today’s UFC 267 event is headlined by a light heavyweight title fight featuring Glover Teixeira challenging reigning champ Jan Blachowicz.

Blachowicz (28-8 MMA), the UFC’s reigning light heavyweight champion, will be returning to action for the first time since defeating Israel Adesanya back in March. The Polish powerhouse is currently riding a five-fight winning streak, which includes three victories by way of knockout.

Meanwhile, Glover Teixeira (32-7 MMA) will enter today’s UFC 267 main event sporting a five-fight winning streak. The 42-year-old most recently competed eleven months ago, where he earned a submission victory over Thiago Santos.

Round one of the UFC 267 main event begins and Jan Blachowicz lands a right hand. A couple hooks now from Glover Teiexiera. Heducks in on the single, changes to the double leg and gets it. That is a big early takedown for Glover. The champ is utilizing a closed guard thus far, just hanging on, landing a couple of small shots from off his back. Glover with a can opener and then some elbows. More shots from the bottom by Jan Blachowicz. The challenger answers with two heavy elbows. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC 267 main event begins Jan Blachowicz lands a pair of left hooks. Teixeira returns one. Huge left hook from Glover and Blachowicz is hurt bad. Blachowicz with a big combo. Glover goes for the single, Blachowicz tries to sweep but can’t. Teixeira takes his back, locks in a rear-naked choke and this one is all over! WOW!

Official UFC 267 Result: Glover Teixeira def. Jan Blachowicz via submission in Round 2

