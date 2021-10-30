Aljamain Sterling reacts after Petr Yan defeats Cory Sandhagen at UFC 267

Aljamain Sterling clearly tuned in to watch Saturday’s UFC 267 interim bantamweight title fight between Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen.

Sterling (21-3 MMA), the UFC’s reigning bantamweight champion, was originally slated to rematch Yan (15-3 MMA) at today’s event, this after their initial fight ended in controversial fashion at UFC 259. However, lingering issues from neck surgery prevented ‘Funkmaster’ from being able to compete.

With that, the UFC decided to make an interim title fight between Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen for Saturday’s pay-per-view extravaganza.

Petr Yan was looking to get back to his winning ways in Abu Dhabi. Prior to his DQ loss to Aljamain Sterling, ‘No Mercy’ was on a ten-fight winning streak, which included stoppage victories over MMA legends Jose Aldo and Uriah Faber.

Meanwhile, Cory Sandhagen (14-3 MMA) was getting his first shot at promotional gold today at UFC 267, this despite suffering a split decision loss to TJ Dillashaw in his most previous effort. ‘The Sandman’ had gone 2-2 over his past four Octagon appearances, suffering a submission loss to Aljamain Sterling during that stretch.

Tonight’s UFC 267 co-main event proved to be a thrilling twenty-five minute affair. Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen proceeded to go to absolute war landing a plethora of heavy shots on one another. ‘No Mercy’ would drop ‘The Sandman’ with a spinning back fist midway through the fight which appeared to turn the tide in his favor. After f

Official UFC 267 Result: Petr Yan def. Cory Sandhagen by unanimous decision (49-46 x3)

Check out how Aljamain Sterling reacted to Yan vs Sahndhagen below:

My two sons are fighting next for 2nd place! Tune in! #UFC267 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 30, 2021

Eye pokes.

Illegal knees.

Groin shots.

Dirty rat! #UFC267 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 30, 2021

RD 1 Sandhagen. When you understand match ups, you know how to pick your spots. Yan needs to switch it up. Waiting and waiting isn’t a great game plan for everyone #UFC267 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 30, 2021

I have it 19-19 going to the 3rd. #UFC267 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 30, 2021

2-1 Yan? Or 2-1 Sandhagen? — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 30, 2021

Post-fight reactions to Petr Yan defeating Cory Sandhagen:

Brilliant fight men! I have it 48-47 for Yan. You earned this first ass whooping! Rest up and enjoy the work you did. I’ll see you soon! #UFC267 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 30, 2021

Going to be a very different fight in 2022 💯 https://t.co/Q0KnzJCZww — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 30, 2021

Following today’s decision victory over Cory Sandhagen, it is expected that Petr Yan will now face Aljamain Sterling in a title unification bout in early 2022.