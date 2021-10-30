Pros react after Glover Teixeira stops Jan Blachowicz at UFC 267

Today’s UFC 267 event was headlined by a light heavyweight title fight featuring Glover Teixeira challenging reigning champ Jan Blachowicz.

Blachowicz (28-9 MMA), the UFC’s reigning light heavyweight champion, was returning to action for the first time since defeating Israel Adesanya back in March. The Polish powerhouse entered the contest sporting a five-fight winning streak, which included three victories by way of knockout.

Meanwhile, Glover Teixeira (33-7 MMA) had entered today’s UFC 267 main event on a five-fight winning streak. The 42-year-old had most previously competed eleven months ago, where he earned a submission victory over Thiago Santos.

Tonight’s UFC 267 main event proved to be a dominant showing for the 42-year-old veteran in Glover Teixeira. The Brazilian legend was able to secure a takedown early in round one and proceeded to smother Jan Blachowicz for the remainder of the round. Then, in round two, Glover once again got the fight to the canvas and this time locked in a fight-ending rear-naked choke submission hold.

Official UFC 267 Result: Glover Teixeira def. Jan Blachowicz via submission in Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to Blachowicz vs Teixiera below:

Here we go baby! — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) October 30, 2021

42 and fighting for the belt again. So impressive! #UFC267 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) October 30, 2021

I’d love to see Glover win, but damn he looks old. — Funky (@Benaskren) October 30, 2021

Jan is not good at getting up #UFC267 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) October 30, 2021

Glover needs to land some big elbows to make this TD count — Funky (@Benaskren) October 30, 2021

Post-fight reactions to Glover Teixeira defeating Jan Blachowicz:

That is awesome to see @gloverteixeira get the strap. — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) October 30, 2021

Wow !! Congrats to the new champ @gloverteixeira !!what a story !! — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) October 30, 2021

I can’t believe glover has done it !!!! Wowwwww @gloverteixeira 👑 #UFC267 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) October 30, 2021

I’ve never felt more confident in this. https://t.co/UduMpoe9cg — Scott Coker (@ScottCoker) October 30, 2021

Just incredible! What a sport! https://t.co/s6138tnC6A — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 30, 2021

Congrats @gloverteixeira. Absolutely amazing, my man. — Anthony Smith (@lionheartasmith) October 30, 2021

Glover Teixeira is like a fine wine, the older he gets the better he is.

This man is unbelievable!!!

Congratulations Champ 🏆 👏🏾 #UFC267 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) October 30, 2021

Who would you like to see Glover Teixeira fight next following his submission victory over Jan Blachowicz at today’s UFC 267 event in Abu Dhabi? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!