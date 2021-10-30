Pros react after Glover Teixeira stops Jan Blachowicz at UFC 267

Glover Teixeira def. Jan Blachowicz at UFC 267

Today’s UFC 267 event was headlined by a light heavyweight title fight featuring Glover Teixeira challenging reigning champ Jan Blachowicz.

Blachowicz (28-9 MMA), the UFC’s reigning light heavyweight champion, was returning to action for the first time since defeating Israel Adesanya back in March. The Polish powerhouse entered the contest sporting a five-fight winning streak, which included three victories by way of knockout.

Meanwhile, Glover Teixeira (33-7 MMA) had entered today’s UFC 267 main event on a five-fight winning streak. The 42-year-old had most previously competed eleven months ago, where he earned a submission victory over Thiago Santos.

Tonight’s UFC 267 main event proved to be a dominant showing for the 42-year-old veteran in Glover Teixeira. The Brazilian legend was able to secure a takedown early in round one and proceeded to smother Jan Blachowicz for the remainder of the round. Then, in round two, Glover once again got the fight to the canvas and this time locked in a fight-ending rear-naked choke submission hold.

Official UFC 267 Result: Glover Teixeira def. Jan Blachowicz via submission in Round 2

