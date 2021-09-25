UFC 266: ‘Volkanovski vs Ortega’ Live Results and Highlights

Tonight’s UFC 266 event is headlined by a men’s featherweight title fight featuring reigning champ Alex Volkanovski taking on Brian Ortega.

Volkanovski (22-1 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since UFC 251 in July of 2020, where he scored his second straight victory over Max Holloway, this time by split-decision. The Australian has gone a perfect 9-0 since joining the UFC ranks in November of 2016.

As for Brian Ortega (15-1 MMA), ‘T-City’ last competed in October of 2020, where he picked up a dominant unanimous decision victory over ‘The Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung. That win was preceded by a TKO loss to Max Holloway at UFC 231.

UFC 266 is co-headlined by a women’s strawweight title fight featuring reigning champion Valentina Shevchenko attempting to defend her title against Lauren Murphy.

Shevchenko (21-3 MMA) has gone a perfect 7-0 since returning to flyweight, including five-straight title defenses. In her most recent effort at UFC 261, ‘The Bullet’ scored a dominant TKO victory over Jessica Andrade.

Meanwhile, Lauren Murphy (15-4 MMA) will enter tonight’s co-headliner sporting a five-fight winning streak. ‘Lucky’ most recently competed at June’s UFC 263 event, where she scored a split-decision victory over Joanne Calderwood.

Also featured on the UFC 266 main card is a highly anticipated rematch between Nick Diaz and Robbie Lawler.

Diaz (26-9 MMA) and Lawler (28-15 MMA) originally collided seventeen years ago in a welterweight bout at UFC 47, with the Stockton native emerging victorious by way of second round knockout. This time around Diaz and Lawler will be competing at middleweight.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC 266 Main Card (PPV @ 7pm EST)

Alexander Volkanovski vs Brian Ortega –

Valentina Shevchenko vs Lauren Murphy –

Nick Diaz vs Robbie Lawler –

Curtis Blaydes vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik –

Jessica Andrade vs Cynthia Calvillo –

UFC 266 Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+ @ 6pm EST)

Marlon Moraes vs Merab Dvalishvili –

Dan Hooker vs Nasrat Haqparast –

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs Chris Daukaus –

Roxanne Modafferi vs Taila Santos –

Uros Medic vs Jalin Turner –

Cody Brundage vs Nick Maximov –

Matthew Semelsberger vs Martin Sano – Semelsberger def. Sano via KO (punch) at 0:15 of Round 1

Jonathan Pearce vs Omar Morales – Pearce def. Morales via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:31 of Round 2

LOCKED it in TIGHT 🔒@JSPMMA gets the job done in the second! [ #UFC266 | Early Prelims Live NOW on ESPN+ & @UFCFightPass] pic.twitter.com/w231t3spoW — UFC (@ufc) September 25, 2021

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC 266 fights? Share your predictions in the comment section PENN Nation!