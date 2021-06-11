UFC 266: Blachowicz vs. Teixeira gets new date, Jessica Andrade vs. Cynthia Calvillo added to card

The upcoming UFC 266: Blachowicz vs. Teixeira PPV card has a new date, and Jessica Andrade vs. Cynthia Calvillo has been added to the event.

UFC 266 was originally targeted for September 4, but the event has now been moved to September 25. No location or venue was announced. Carlos Contreras Legaspi of ESPN Deportes was the first to report the date, as well as the addition of the Andrade vs. Calvillo fight to the card. In addition to the Blachowicz vs. Texeira UFC light heavyweight title fight in the main event, there have been whispers the UFC featherweight title fight between TUF 29 coaches Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega may also be added to this card.

As well, a lightweight bout between Uros Medic and Jalin Turner, which was first reported by Alfredo Zullino of BJPenn.com, is also set to take place at the upcoming UFC 266 event.

Andrade (21-9) is the former UFC women’s strawweight champion. In her last fight, she was stopped in the second round with strikes by UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko. Andrade has lost three of her last four fights overall, but that win was a KO over top contender Katlyn Chookagian. Despite the recent losing skid, it’s clear that Andrade is one of the top-three fighters in the weight class at the moment.

Calvillo (9-2-1) is 6-2-1 overall in the UFC and was last seen dropping a decision to Chookagian at UFC 255 last November. Calvillo is 1-1 since moving up to flyweight with a win over Jessica Eye, so she is certainly capable of beating a top opponent in the weight class. At the same time, she struggled with Chookagian, which shows that she might not be at the championship level to take on Shevchenko.

