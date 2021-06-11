Andre Fili returns against Daniel Pineda at Fight Night card on June 26

Andre Fili will be back in action on June 26.

Multiple sources have informed BJPENN.com that a featherweight bout between Fili and Daniel Pineda will take place on June 26 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Contracts on both sides have been signed sources revealed.

Andre Fili (21-8) is coming off a decision loss to Bryce Mitchell on Halloween night last year. Prior to that, the fan-favorite scored a split decision win over Charles Jourdain after dropping a decision to Sodiq Yusuff at UFC 246. In his UFC tenure, the Team Alpha Male product is 9-7 with notable wins over Artem Lobov, Myles Jury, and Sheymon Moraes. He has also fought the likes of Max Holloway, Calvin Kattar, Yair Rodriguez, and Michael Johnson.

Daniel Pineda (27-14), meanwhile, is coming off a KO loss to Cub Swanson back at UFC 256. In his return fight to the UFC, Pineda pulled off an upset TKO win over Herbert Burns after having success in PFL. However, his last two wins in PFL over Jeremy Kennedy and Movlid Khaybulaev were overturned after he tested positive. His first stint in the UFC was from 2012-2014 and he went 3-4.

The winner of Andre Fili vs. Daniel Pineda will put themselves in line to fight a ranked contender next.

With the addition of Andre Fili vs. Daniel Pineda, the June 26 card is as follows:

Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov

Ovince Saint Preux vs. Maxim Grishin

Tim Elliott vs. Su Mudaerji

Andre Fili vs. Daniel Pineda

Ed Herman vs. Danilo Marquez

Michel Prazeres vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

Charles Rosa vs. Justin Jaynes

Raoni Barcelos vs. Timur Valiev

Ramzan Emeev vs. Warlley Alvez

Renato Moicano vs. Jai Herbet

Marcin Prachnio vs. Ike Villaneuva

Nicolas Dalby vs. Sergey Khandozhko

Yancy Medeiros vs. Damir Hadzovic

Julia Avila vs. Julia Stoliarenko

Who do you think wins this featherweight fight between Andre Fili and Daniel Pineda?