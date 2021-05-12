Uros Medic vs Jalin Turner verbally agreed to for a September UFC event

A lightweight clash between Uros Medic (7-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC) and Jalin Turner (10-5 MMA, 3-2 UFC) is in the works, multiple sources with knowledge of the situation informed BJPENN.com. The sources asked for anonymity since the news hasn’t been officially confirmed yet.

The contracts have not been signed, but both fighters have verbally agreed to lock horns in September. No word yet on either the date and or the official location.

The Serbian-born lightweight is currently boasting a flawless mixed martial arts record of seven victories and no losses, all came via knockouts or submissions. The Contender Series alum cut his teeth in Alaska, competing for the local promotion Alaska Fighting Championship. There, “The Doctor” racked up five straight consecutive wins. He then gained his UFC contract with a first-round knockout over Mikey Gonzalez. Medic eventually made his UFC debut in March and scored another impressive finish against Aalon Cruz in less than two minutes.

Jalin Turner, a Contender Series veteran himself, is instead about to step foot into the Octagon for his sixth time, sporting a two-fight winning streak, having triumphed on Joshua Culibao and Brok Weaver, both finished within two rounds. The California fighter will surely try to get his third consecutive victory and make his desire to climb the lightweight ladder happen.

“I would be all for a ranked guy. I’m ready to start fighting my way up the rankings. I want another two fights this year. I want October or November and if everything goes well then I will go again in December,” Turner said during an interview with BJPENN.com’s Cole Shelton prior to his last fight in September.

“The Tarantula” has not fought since, but he’s now willing to make his UFC return against Uros Medic.

Medic himself hinted about an upcoming fight on his Twitter, stating “Fight news coming soon”.

Fight news coming soon 👨🏻‍⚕️ — Uroš Medić (@urketaraketa) May 12, 2021

Still uncertain if the two 155-pound athletes will actually share the Octagon, but that’s surely the promotion’s intention, sources told.

If the fight happens, who do you think will get his hand raised? Sound off in the comments section, PENN Nation!