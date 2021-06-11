UFC 263 weigh-in results: Israel Adesanya and Deiveson Figueiredo both on weight, title fights official

The official weigh-ins for UFC 263 took place on Friday in Glendale, Arizona, and 27 of the 28 fighters scheduled to compete made weight.

In the main event of the evening, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya puts his belt on the line when he takes on rival Marvin Vettori in a rematch. Adesanya came in at 183.5 while Vettori came in at 185 and this title fight is now official for Saturday night.

In the co-main event, UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo meets Brandon Moreno in an immediate rematch following their “Fight of the Night” draw at UFC 256 last year. Figueiredo needed until the final seconds of the weigh-in to make the weight, but he stepped on the scale at 125. Moreno also made weight, coming in at 125, as well.

Also on the card is a five-round welterweight bout between Leon Edwards and Nate Diaz. It’s the first time in UFC history that a non-title or non-main event bout has been scheduled for 25 minutes. Both Edwards and Diaz made weight, with Edwards coming in at 170.5 and Diaz weighing in at 170.

The lone fighter to miss weight at UFC 263 was Steven Peterson, who came in at 148.5 for his featherweight bout against Chase Hooper, who successfully made the weight.

Check out the official UFC 263 weigh-in results below (via UFC.com).

UFC 263 main card (PPV, 10 p.m. ET)

Middleweight Title Bout: Israel Adesanya (125) vs Marvin Vettori (184.5)

Flyweight Title Bout 5 Rounds: Deiveson Figueiredo () vs Brandon Moreno (125)

Welterweight Bout: Leon Edwards (170.5) vs Nate Diaz (170)

Welterweight Bout: Demian Maia (170.5) vs Belal Muhammad (170.5)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Paul Craig (204.5) vs Jamahal Hill (205.5)

UFC 263 preliminary card (ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Lightweight Bout: Drew Dober (154) vs Brad Riddell (155)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Eryk Anders (205) vs Darren Stewart (204.5)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Lauren Murphy (125.5) vs Joanne Calderwood (125)

Featherweight Bout: Movsar Evloev (145.5) vs Hakeem Dawodu (145.5)

UFC 263 early preliminary card (ESPN/ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Pannie Kianzad (135.5) vs Alexis Davis (134.5)

Lightweight Bout: Matt Frevola (155) vs Terrance McKinney (155.5)

Featherweight Bout: Chase Hooper (145.5) vs Steven Peterson (148.5)*

Lightweight Bout: Fares Ziam (156) vs Luigi Vendramini (155.5)

Heavyweight Bout: Carlos Felipe (262.5) vs Jake Collier (264.5)

*Steven Peterson missed weight and was fined 20% of his purse. The fight will go on.

What fights are you most intrigued by at UFC 263?