UFC 262 Results: Andre Muniz breaks the arm of Ronaldo Souza (Video)

A middleweight bout between Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza and Andre Muniz serves as the featured bout of tonight’s UFC 262 prelims.

Souza (26-9 MMA), a former Strikeforce champion, will be looking to snap a three-fight losing skid at tonight’s event. After suffering decision setbacks to Jan Blachowicz and Jack Hermansson in 2019, ‘Jacare’ most recently TKO’d by Kevin Holland.

Meanwhile, Andre Muniz (20-4 MMA) will enter UFC 262 sporting a six-fight winning streak, his latest being a submission victory over Bartosz Fabinski.

Tonight’s UFC 262 featured prelim begins and Ronaldo Souza lands a low kick. Andre Muniz replies with a kick to the body. ‘Jacare’ leaps in the with a nice right hand. He throws a body kick and then dives in on a takedown. He gets it. Big hammer fists from Souza. He lands a couple more shots before Muniz pushes him off and gets back up to his feet. This time it Andre Muniz who dives in on a takedown and gets it. Ronaldo Souza immediately scrambles back up to his feet but Muniz still has his back. ‘Jacare’ eventually breaks free and lands a right hand. Muniz shoots in on a takedown and gets it. He locks up an armbar and breaks his limb. OMG!

WOW 🤯@andremunizufc is able to earn a submission against Jacare at #UFC262 pic.twitter.com/45NMJCn4TF — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 16, 2021

Official UFC 262 Result: Andre Muniz def. Ronaldo Souza via submission (armbar) in Round 1

