UFC 262 Results: Andre Muniz breaks the arm of Ronaldo Souza (Video)

By
Chris Taylor
-
Andre Muniz
Andre Muniz

A middleweight bout between Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza and Andre Muniz serves as the featured bout of tonight’s UFC 262 prelims.

Souza (26-9 MMA), a former Strikeforce champion, will be looking to snap a three-fight losing skid at tonight’s event. After suffering decision setbacks to Jan Blachowicz and Jack Hermansson in 2019, ‘Jacare’ most recently TKO’d by Kevin Holland.

Meanwhile, Andre Muniz (20-4 MMA) will enter UFC 262 sporting a six-fight winning streak, his latest being a submission victory over Bartosz Fabinski.

Tonight’s UFC 262 featured prelim begins and Ronaldo Souza lands a low kick. Andre Muniz replies with a kick to the body. ‘Jacare’ leaps in the with a nice right hand. He throws a body kick and then dives in on a takedown. He gets it. Big hammer fists from Souza. He lands a couple more shots before Muniz pushes him off and gets back up to his feet. This time it Andre Muniz who dives in on a takedown and gets it. Ronaldo Souza immediately scrambles back up to his feet but Muniz still has his back. ‘Jacare’ eventually breaks free and lands a right hand. Muniz shoots in on a takedown and gets it. He locks up an armbar and breaks his limb. OMG!

Official UFC 262 Result: Andre Muniz def. Ronaldo Souza via submission (armbar) in Round 1

Who would you like to see Muniz fight next following his submission victory over Souza this evening in Houston? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM