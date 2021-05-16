Pros react after Andre Muniz snaps the arm of Ronaldo Souza at UFC 262

A middleweight bout between Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza and Andre Muniz served as the featured bout of tonight’s UFC 262 prelims.

Souza (26-10 MMA), a former Strikeforce champion, was looking to snap a three-fight losing skid at tonight’s event. After losing decisions to Jan Blachowicz and Jack Hermansson in 2019, ‘Jacare’ had most recently suffered defeat to Kevin Holland by way of TKO.

Meanwhile, Andre Muniz (21-4 MMA) had entered UFC 262 sporting a six-fight winning streak, his latest being a submission victory over Bartosz Fabinski.

Tonight’s UFC 262 featured prelim did not make it out of the first round. After Ronaldo Souza appeared to get off to a strong start, Andre Muniz was quickly able to turn the tide in his favor with some impressive takedowns. Muniz would eventually lockup an armbar and after Souza did not tap he proceeded to snap his limb.

Check out the brutal finish below:

Official UFC 262 Result: Andre Muniz def. Ronaldo Souza via submission (armbar) in Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to Muniz defeating Souza below:

.I called Jacare for the win here on my Odds Boost fight pick for .@DKSportsbook. Let’s see if he gets it done! #UFC262 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) May 16, 2021

Oh no no no 😖 — Randa Markos (@randamma) May 16, 2021

Submitted jacare ?! Like that?! Crazy game — Al Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) May 16, 2021

Ok no more replay — Chito Vera (@chitoveraUFC) May 16, 2021

You could hear it crack!!! https://t.co/0qiRpT0V8j — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) May 16, 2021

Why did they make us relive that snap? It was terrible the first time. #UFC262 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) May 16, 2021

More reactions to Andre Muniz breaking the arm of Ronaldo Souza:

Fuck me….. let’s not play the audio of breaks ever — ike vallie-flagg (@IKEVF) May 16, 2021

I can’t stomach this stuff — Randa Markos (@randamma) May 16, 2021

Oh man. I can’t watch this. Feel terrible for Jacare — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) May 16, 2021

It’s very surprising for a BJJ ace like Jacare, to try to stand up in a position like that where his arm is trapped. Maybe we get so good and over confident that we feel we can skip steps to get out of dangerous situations like that one. That cost him big. #UFC262 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) May 16, 2021

Jacare didn’t even flinch…🤢 Thats next level insane. #ufc262 — Anthony Smith (@lionheartasmith) May 16, 2021

Yup for those that have had this happened we all know to well that it’s a long road. https://t.co/wsp4Wh0dG5 — Tim Sylvia (@timsylviamma) May 16, 2021

Who would you like to see Andre Muniz fight next following his submission victory over Ronaldo Souza this evening in Houston? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!