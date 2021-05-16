Pros react after Andre Muniz snaps the arm of Ronaldo Souza at UFC 262

Andre Muniz Ronaldo Souza

A middleweight bout between Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza and Andre Muniz served as the featured bout of tonight’s UFC 262 prelims.

Souza (26-10 MMA), a former Strikeforce champion, was looking to snap a three-fight losing skid at tonight’s event. After losing decisions to Jan Blachowicz and Jack Hermansson in 2019, ‘Jacare’ had most recently suffered defeat to Kevin Holland by way of TKO.

Meanwhile, Andre Muniz (21-4 MMA) had entered UFC 262 sporting a six-fight winning streak, his latest being a submission victory over Bartosz Fabinski.

Andre Muniz
Andre Muniz

Tonight’s UFC 262 featured prelim did not make it out of the first round. After Ronaldo Souza appeared to get off to a strong start, Andre Muniz was quickly able to turn the tide in his favor with some impressive takedowns. Muniz would eventually lockup an armbar and after Souza did not tap he proceeded to snap his limb.

Check out the brutal finish below:

Official UFC 262 Result: Andre Muniz def. Ronaldo Souza via submission (armbar) in Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to Muniz defeating Souza below:

More reactions to Andre Muniz breaking the arm of Ronaldo Souza:

