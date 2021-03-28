UFC 260 Result: Sean O’Malley KO’s Thomas Almeida (Video)

A bantamweight bout between Sean O’Malley and Thomas Almeida takes place on the main card of tonight’s UFC 260: ‘Miocic vs. Ngannou 2’ event.

O’Malley (12-1 MMA) will be returning to the Octagon for the first time since suffering a first round TKO loss to Marlon Vera at UFC 252. That setback served as the first of O’Malley’s career, but he hasn’t really accepted it as such.

Meanwhile, Thomas Almeida (22-4 MMA) will be looking to spoiler at UFC 260, this while attempting to snap his current three-fight losing skid. The Brazilian has not tasted victory since November of 2016, when he earned a TKO victory over Albert Morales.

Round one of tonight’s O’Malley vs. Almeida fight begins and ‘Sugar’ comes out quickly with a pair of kicks. He backs Almeida up with a jab and then lands a low kick. Thomas circles to his right and takes the center of the cage. O’Malley changes stances and lands a left hand. He follows that up with a hard low kick. Sean O’Malley with a good kick to the body. Thomas Almeida returns fire with a flurry. A good spinning back kick lands for O’Malley. Almeida leaps in with a nice left hand. This is quickly turning into a barn burner. ‘Sugar’ with another good kick to the body. Almeida leans forward and just avoids getting hammered by a knee. A huge head kick lands for O’Malley. He lands a left hand and Thomas Almeida is down. Sean O’Malley celebrates but this one is not over. The Brazilian is up to his feet. ‘Sugar’ cracks him with another left. Almeida continues to trudge forward. One minute remains in the opening rounds. O’Malley slips and Thomas looks to take top position but can’t do so. Another good head kick lands for Sean O’Malley. He lands another. Thomas Almeida is just eating these kicks. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and Thomas Almeida comes out quickly. Sean O’Malley keeps him at bay with a front kick to the body. He follows that up with a hard low kick. Thomas Almeida returns fire and ‘Sugar’ hits the canvas from a low kick. He gets back to his feet and lands a nice jab. Almeida returns fire with a heavy low kick. O’Malley with a nice side kick. He lands another as Thomas attempts to come forward. A good low kick now from Thomas Almeida. Sean O’Malley cracks him with a combination. He lands a follow up front kick to the body. Almeida spins and misses. He continues to come forward and lands a right hand. O’Malley continues to utilize his jab. Almeida appears happy to just walk through those strikes. He lands a hard body kick to the ribs of ‘Sugar’. Sean O’Malley fires back and lands a hard right hand. Thomas Almeida side steps and proceeds to land a pair of nasty low kicks. The Brazilian with a low kick and O’Malley slips to the canvas. Almeida with a huge shot from the top. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three begins and Sean O’Malley lands a side kick to get things started. Thomas Almeida slowly forces himself forward. ‘Sugar’ lands a heavy low kick that almost puts the Brazilian on his butt. Thomas stays on his feet and looks to find a way inside. He eats another nasty low kick from O’Malley. Almeida answers with a hard kick of his own. Both men are trading heavy leather in the pocket now. Sean O’Malley connects with a good high kick but Thomas Almeida just stays on him.

Official UFC 260 Result: Sean O’Malley def. Thomas Almeida via KO in Round 3

