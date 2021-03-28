Pros react after Sean O’Malley KO’s Thomas Almeida at UFC 260

Chris Taylor
Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley, UFC 260

A bantamweight bout between Sean O’Malley and Thomas Almeida took place on the main card of tonight’s UFC 260: ‘Miocic vs. Ngannou 2’ event.

O’Malley (13-1 MMA) was returning to the Octagon for the first time since suffering a first round TKO loss to Marlon Vera at UFC 252. That setback had served as the first of O’Malley’s career, but he really never accepted it as such.

Meanwhile, Thomas Almeida (22-5 MMA) was looking to play spoiler at UFC 260, this while attempting to snap his three-fight losing skid. The Brazilian has last tasted victory in November of 2016, when he earned a TKO victory over Albert Morales.

Sean O'Malley, Ben Askren
Tonight’s O’Malley vs. Almeida bout proved to be a wild back and forth affair as expected. With that said, ‘Sugar’ was clearly getting the better of his Brazilian opponent throughout the duration of the fight. After nearly earning a stoppage in round one, Sean O’Malley put Thomas Almeida out cold in the final two minutes to end the fight for good.

Official UFC 260 Result: Sean O’Malley def. Thomas Almeida via KO in Round 3

Check out how the pros reacted to O’Malley defeating Almeida below:

 

