Pros react after Sean O’Malley KO’s Thomas Almeida at UFC 260

A bantamweight bout between Sean O’Malley and Thomas Almeida took place on the main card of tonight’s UFC 260: ‘Miocic vs. Ngannou 2’ event.

O’Malley (13-1 MMA) was returning to the Octagon for the first time since suffering a first round TKO loss to Marlon Vera at UFC 252. That setback had served as the first of O’Malley’s career, but he really never accepted it as such.

Meanwhile, Thomas Almeida (22-5 MMA) was looking to play spoiler at UFC 260, this while attempting to snap his three-fight losing skid. The Brazilian has last tasted victory in November of 2016, when he earned a TKO victory over Albert Morales.

Tonight’s O’Malley vs. Almeida bout proved to be a wild back and forth affair as expected. With that said, ‘Sugar’ was clearly getting the better of his Brazilian opponent throughout the duration of the fight. After nearly earning a stoppage in round one, Sean O’Malley put Thomas Almeida out cold in the final two minutes to end the fight for good.

Official UFC 260 Result: Sean O’Malley def. Thomas Almeida via KO in Round 3

Check out how the pros reacted to O’Malley defeating Almeida below:

I’m rolling with the #sugashow on this one… coming back with a vengeance. #UFC 260 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) March 28, 2021

I love how well O’Malley feints. #UFC260 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) March 28, 2021

Good round by O’Malley but he let Almeida off the hook. Fight should be over. — Funky (@Benaskren) March 28, 2021

@SugaSeanMMA has some crazy fakes ! — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) March 28, 2021

Almeida needs to try a takedown, ain’t getting it done with the stand up — Funky (@Benaskren) March 28, 2021

And @sugaseanmma impresses again. Still undefeated! And how about the grit of Almeida. #UFC260 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) March 28, 2021

Who would you like to see Sean O’Malley fight next following his KO victory over Thomas Almeida this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!