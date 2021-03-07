UFC 259 Result: Jan Blachowicz defeats Israel Adesanya (Highlights)

Tonight’s UFC 259 event is headlined by a light heavyweight title fight featuring current champ Jan Blachowicz taking on challenger Israel Adesanya.

The UFC’s reigning middleweight kingpin, Adesanya (20-0 MMA), will be moving up a weight class to challenge Blachowicz this evening. ‘Stylebender’ is coming off a second round TKO victory over the previously undefeated Paulo Costa in his most recent effort at UFC 253.

Meanwhile, Jan Blachowicz (27-8 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC 259 headliner in hopes of earning his first career title defense. The Polish standout captured the promotions vacant light heavyweight title this past September, scoring a second round TKO victory over Dominick Reyes. That win marked Blachowicz’s fourth in a row, as he had previously defeated Corey Anderson, Ronaldo Souza and Luke Rockhold.

Round one of the UFC 259 main event begins and Jan Blachowicz comes forward quickly. Israel Adesanya keeps him at bay with a low kick. The Polish champion fires back with one of his won. Another leg kick exchange and then Blachowicz leaps in with a left hand. ‘Stylebender’ avoids and lands a counter jab. Adesanya with some forward pressure now. He throws a high kick which is blocked. Jan Blachowicz answers with a low kick. He follows that up with a hard kick to the body. Israel Adesanya is beginning to find his range now. He lands a good combination. Jan swings and misses with a left hook. The horn sounds to end a slow opening round.

Round two of the UFC 259 main event begins and Israel Adesanya continues to utilize low kicks early on here. Blachowicz is doing a good job of defending these by checking the strikes. The Polish champion lands a good kick to the body followed by a left hand. ‘Stylebender’ comes forward with a combination now. Blachowicz goes to the body with a jab. Adesanya misses with a high kick and slips. Jan Blachowicz forces the clinch and gets off some good shots. That was a big moment for him. Israel Adesanya with an inside low kick. Jan returns fire with a body kick. ‘Izzy’ lands a body shot and then a right hand upstairs. He throws a kick but it lands low and to the groin of the 205-pound champ. Jan comes forward with a good right hand over the top. Israel Adesanya with a left hand that just misses the mark. Blachowicz with a good kick to the body. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of the UFC 257 main event begins and Jan Blachowicz comes forward with early pressure. He shoots in and scores an early takedown. ‘Stylebender’ scrambles back to his feet and then gets off a hard right hand. That appeared to wobble Jan. The Polish champion retreats and then forces the clinch. He pushes Adesanya against the cage. Knees from both men. ‘Stylebender’ lands a good knee on the break. Two minutes remain in the third round here. Blachowicz lands a good jab and then a right hand behind it. He shoots in for a takedown. He doesn’t get it but he is able to press Israel Adesanya up against the cage. The horn sounds to end round three.

Round four of the UFC 257 headliner begins and Jan Blachowicz quickly shoots in and presses Israel Adesanya up against the cage. ‘Stylebender’ is able to break free. Jan clips him with a big right hand. He lands a follow up jab. Both men are looking to setup combination. Jan Blachowicz shoots in and score a beautiful double leg takedwon. He immediately moves to half guard and begins working some ground and pound. Israel attempts to scramble but Jan is weighing heavy on him. Hammer fists now from Jan Blachowicz. He passes to side control and lands a good knee to the body of Israel Adesanya. This is a huge round for the champ.

The fifth and final round of the UFC 259 main event begins and Jan Blachowicz quickly takes the center of the Octagon. He swings and misses with a left hook. Israel Adesanya connects with a right hand over the top. Blachowicz seems to have slowed down here in round five. Adesanya appears to sense it and is now applying pressure. Jan uses a crisp jab to keep ‘Stylebender’ at bay. Israel with a spinning back kick that partially connects. Jan Blachowicz with a right hand. He shoots in and scores a much needed takedown. The Polish star begins working some body shots. Jan moves to half guarf and continues to unload ground and pound on Israel Adesanya.

Official UFC 259 Result: Jan Blachowicz def. Israel Adesanya

