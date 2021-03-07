TJ Dillashaw roasts Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan following UFC 259

Former bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw was clearly watching tonight’s 135-pound title fight between Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling at UFC 259.

Yan (15-2 MMA) had captured the promotions vacant bantamweight title at UFC 251 after scoring a fifth round TKO victory over MMA legend Jose Aldo. That win had marked the Russian’s tenth in a row and seventh straight under the UFC banner.

Meanwhile, Aljamain Sterling (20-3 MMA) entered tonight’s UFC 259 event on five-fight win streak, his latest being a first round submission victory over top contender Cory Sandhagen at UFC 250. ‘Funkmaster‘ had last tasted defeat in December of 2017 when he was starched by Marlon Moraes.

TJ Dillashaw is expected to return in a number one contenders bout later this spring and thus had a keen interest in tonight’s matchup.

Tonight’s UFC 259 men’s bantamweight title fight proved to be a wild back and forth affair. After a good opening round from Aljamain Sterling, Petr Yan began to turn the tide in his favor in round two. The Russian champion appeared to be on route to a finish but then landed an illegal knee on ‘Funkmaster’ in Round 4 which unfortunately spelled an end to the fight.

Official UFC 259 Result: Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling ruled a DQ (illegal knee from Yan)

Check out how TJ Dillashaw reacted to Sterling defeating Yan via DQ below:

And the Oscar goes to @FakeMaster for Best Actor in a Title Fight and Petr Yan needs a crash course in the rules of the sport he was once champion in. Hey Petr now you’re a cheater too, bitch. — TJ Dillashaw (@TJDillashaw) March 7, 2021

“And the Oscar goes to @FakeMaster for Best Actor in a Title Fight and Petr Yan needs a crash course in the rules of the sport he was once champion in. Hey Petr now you’re a cheater too, bitch.” – Dillashaw wrote.

Clearly TJ Dillashaw believes that Aljamain Sterling could have continued if he wanted to this evening against Petr Yan.

What do you think of Dillashaw’s comments? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!