Pros react after Jan Blachowicz defeats Israel Adesanya at UFC 259

Tonight’s UFC 259 event was headlined by a light heavyweight title fight featuring Jan Blachowicz squaring off with Israel Adesanya.

The UFC’s reigning middleweight kingpin, Adesanya (20-1 MMA), was moving up a weight class to challenge Blachowicz this evening. ‘Stylebender’ had most previously competed at UFC 253, where he scored a second round TKO victory over the previously undefeated Paulo Costa.

Meanwhile, Jan Blachowicz (28-8 MMA) had entered tonight’s UFC 259 headliner in hopes of earning his first career title defense. The Polish standout had captured the promotions vacant light heavyweight title this past September, by scoring a second round TKO victory over Dominick Reyes. That win had marked Blachowicz’s fourth in a row, as he had previously defeated Corey Anderson, Ronaldo Souza and Luke Rockhold in that stretch.

Tonight’s UFC 259 headliner proved to be a thrilling back and forth affair. Israel Adesanya was able to find success in the early rounds in the standup, but it was Jan Blachowicz who proceeded to dominate the later rounds on the canvas. After twenty-five minutes of hard fought action it was pretty clear to most watching that Blachowicz had done enough to get his hand raised. The judges in attendance ultimately agreed and Bruce Buffer announced “And Still!”.

Official UFC 259 Result: Jan Blachowicz def. Israel Adesanya by unanimous decision

Check out how the pros reacted to Blachowicz defeating Adesanya below:

Hopefully the main gives us something great — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) March 7, 2021

Curious to see how much respect Jan shows Izzy right away! #UFC259 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) March 7, 2021

Izzy’s feints are so good. #UFC259 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) March 7, 2021

Here we go….timing/speed vs power… 😱😱😱 #ufc259 — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) March 7, 2021

Commentary is bs again

First round is for Jan#ufc259 — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) March 7, 2021

Edge of my seat right now…. #ufc259 — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) March 7, 2021

I feel like this is 1-1 But I feel like commentary is leaning hard towards Izzy — Funky (@Benaskren) March 7, 2021

2-0 Blachowicz all day. — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) March 7, 2021

Round 3 was tough to score!!! Lean Jan but could see Izzy — Funky (@Benaskren) March 7, 2021

This is gonna be a turning point for someone. — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) March 7, 2021

Jans mobility seems slowed on the feet. #UFC259 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) March 7, 2021

This just got interesting.. — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) March 7, 2021

Blachowiz is winning every round till now#UFC259 — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) March 7, 2021

Commentary is so bias is unbelievable, makes me hate this shit — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) March 7, 2021

I’ve always thought people talked too much about commentator bias, but it is strong tonight. — Funky (@Benaskren) March 7, 2021

Told you so as did every judge. The commentary was unbelievably biased tonight. — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) March 7, 2021

Congrats to @JanBlachowicz and hats off to @stylebender for attempting what a few have ever done. It’s all about taking chances in this life! Thank you gentlemen! — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) March 7, 2021

