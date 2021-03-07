Pros react after Jan Blachowicz defeats Israel Adesanya at UFC 259

Chris Taylor
Jan Blachowicz, Israel Adesanya, UFC 259

Tonight’s UFC 259 event was headlined by a light heavyweight title fight featuring Jan Blachowicz squaring off with Israel Adesanya.

The UFC’s reigning middleweight kingpin, Adesanya (20-1 MMA), was moving up a weight class to challenge Blachowicz this evening. ‘Stylebender’ had most previously competed at UFC 253, where he scored a second round TKO victory over the previously undefeated Paulo Costa.

Meanwhile, Jan Blachowicz (28-8 MMA) had entered tonight’s UFC 259 headliner in hopes of earning his first career title defense. The Polish standout had captured the promotions vacant light heavyweight title this past September, by scoring a second round TKO victory over Dominick Reyes. That win had marked Blachowicz’s fourth in a row, as he had previously defeated Corey Anderson, Ronaldo Souza and Luke Rockhold in that stretch.

Jan Blachowicz, Israel Adesanya
Tonight’s UFC 259 headliner proved to be a thrilling back and forth affair. Israel Adesanya was able to find success in the early rounds in the standup, but it was Jan Blachowicz who proceeded to dominate the later rounds on the canvas. After twenty-five minutes of hard fought action it was pretty clear to most watching that Blachowicz had done enough to get his hand raised. The judges in attendance ultimately agreed and Bruce Buffer announced “And Still!”.

Official UFC 259 Result: Jan Blachowicz def. Israel Adesanya by unanimous decision

Check out how the pros reacted to Blachowicz defeating Adesanya below:

Who would you like to see Jan Blachowicz fight next following his decision victory over Israel Adesanya at tonight’s UFC 259 event in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

 

