UFC 258 takes a last minute hit, Gillian Robertson vs. Miranda Maverick cancelled

Tonight’s UFC 258: ‘Usman vs. Burns’ event has taken a last minute hit as Gillian Robertson vs. Miranda Maverick has been cancelled.

The promotion announced the news on their official website stating that Robertson was forced to withdraw due to a non-virus-related illness.

With that news, tonight’s UFC 258 event is now down to a total of ten fights.

Prior to the cancellation, Gillian Robertson (9-5 MMA) hold told BJPENN.com that she planned to go “straight for the throat” in her fight with Maverick.

“It is pretty obvious where I am going with it. I’m not one of those grapplers who want to prove my standup,” Robertson said. “I’m trying to get in and out of there as quick as possible. So, straight for the throat and get the submission win.”

Due to Gillian’s short-notice removal, there was no chance to keep Miranda Maverick on tonight’s fight card.

UFC 258 is headlined by a welterweight title fight featuring reigning champion Kamaru Usman taking on Gilbert Burns.

Kamaru Usman (17-1 MMA) will be stepping foot in the Octagon for the first time since scoring a unanimous decision win over BMF title holder Jorge Masvidal at UFC 251. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ is currently riding a sixteen-fight winning streak, which includes two successful defenses of his welterweight title.

Meanwhile, Gilbert Burns (19-3 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC 258 headliner on a six-fight winning streak, his latest being a lopsided unanimous decision victory over former champ Tyron Woodley. ‘Durinho’ has not suffered defeat since July of 2018, when he was knocked out by Dan Hooker in a lightweight contest.

Tonight’s pay-per-view is co-headlined by a women’s flyweight bout featuring Maycee Barber taking on Alexa Grasso.

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC 258 fights? Share your predictions in the comments section PENN Nation!