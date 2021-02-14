Bobby Green and Gillian Robertson release statements after being forced out of UFC 258

Bobby Green and Gillian Robertson have each issued statements following their respective removals from tonight’s UFC 258 event.

Green (27-11-1 MMA) was expected to face veteran Jim Miller in a lightweight contest this evening. Unfortunately for fight fans, Bobby collapsed shortly after making weight on Friday and his bout with Miller was called off.

Bobby Green issued a statement on the scary incident late last night on Instagram.

“There are three hills I have to get over in fighting,” Green wrote (via MMAJunkie). “1 giving blood I hate needles. 2 plans I hate heights. 3 the weight cut I was so close. … So to be clear I have air pockets in my lungs I guess and my kidneys failed I messed my back up in training I thought it was just pain from that. … Thanks for all the wonderful things you guys said. It’s crazy how (you) can get a lot of love but not the love (you) want if that makes any sense lol.”

In addition to the loss of Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller, UFC 258 also took another blow Saturday afternoon when it was announced that a women’s flyweight bout between Gillian Robertson and Miranda Maverick had been cancelled.

Robertson had fallen victim to a non-virus-related illness and was no longer fit to compete this evening.

The Canadian standout took to social media where she issued the following statement on her removal.

“Heartbroken is the only way to describe it . After a great camp and an easy weight cut I unfortunately woke up this morning at 4 am vomiting and my condition has yet to improve. So for the first time in my career my team has decided it would be best to pull myself from this fight.” Robertson wrote. “My greatest apologies to Miranda, I know how much you put into this and it would be an honor to share the Octagon with you in the future. I’m sorry to everyone I’m letting down. My team, my fans and the UFC. I wish I could have preformed for you tonight.”

Tonight’s UFC 258 event is headlined by a welterweight title fight featuring reigning division champion Kamaru Usman taking on Gilbert Burns.

What are your thoughts on the statements from Bobby Green and Gillian Robertson?