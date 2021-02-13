Leon Edwards responds to “who the fook is that guy” treatment from Nate Diaz

Leon Edwards was hoping that Nate Diaz would step up and replace Khamzat Chimaev on short notice at UFC Fight Night 187.

Edwards and Chimaev were slated to headline the March 13 fight card, but unfortunately ‘Borz’ was forced to pullout from the fight due to a lingering illness.

The cancellation marked the third time that a proposed fight between Leon Edwards and Khamzat Chimaev has failed to come to fruition.

Following the news of Chimaev’s withdrawal, ‘Rocky’ called out Nate Diaz to fill in for ‘Borz’ on short notice.

“Nate just dribbled for an hour about wanting to fight at 170 against winners,” Edwards had written on Twitter. “Let’s see it then @natediaz209. 8 fight win streak and #3 in the world. Let’s go if you still think you’re a real one.”

Nate Diaz would eventually respond to Leon’s challenge, but it was definitely not the reply Edwards was hoping for.

And who the fuck is this ? pic.twitter.com/V4SYsZqFWq — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) February 12, 2021

“And who the f*ck is this?” – Diaz captioned a photoshop of Leon Edwards head on Jeremy Stephens.

‘Rocky’ responded to Diaz’s diss earlier this morning on Twitter.

nate your photoshop skills are as bad as your fight record. and you used conor's line wtf 😂 — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) February 13, 2021

“Nate your photoshop skills are as bad as your fight record. and you used Conor’s line wtf.” – Edwards responded.

The good news for Leon Edwards is that Dana White and the UFC are currently working on booking him against Colby Covington. The bout would be a high stakes matchup, with the winner likely getting the next shot at the promotions welterweight title.

Edwards (18-3 MMA) has not competed since July of 2019, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos. The win marked the Englishman’s eighth in a row.

As for Nate Diaz, the ‘Stockton Slugger’ is making a strong effort to be the next man to fight Dustin Poirier. The pair have been going at it on social media over the past twenty-four hours (see that here).