Pros react after Alexa Grasso defeats Maycee Barber at UFC 258

Tonight’s UFC 258 pay-per-view event was co-headlined by a women’s flyweight bout between Maycee Barber and Alexa Grasso.

Barber (8-2 MMA) had entered tonight’s co-main event in hopes of rebounding from her first career loss as a professional. ‘The Future’ had suffered a unanimous decision setback to veteran Roxanne Modafferi in her most previous effort at UFC 246. Prior to the loss, Maycee had gone a perfect 8-0 in her young career, which included three stoppage wins under the UFC banner.

As for Alexa Grasso (13-3 MMA), the Mexican standout had entered tonight’s UFC 258 co-main event with Maycee Barber looking to build off the momentum from her most recent win over Ji Yeon Kim. Grasso had gone 4-3 thus far in the UFC ahead of tonight’s contest.

Tonight’s UFC 258 co-main event proved to be a thrilling contest. Alexa Grasso seemingly got the better of Maycee Barber in the standup over the opening two rounds before the young prospect made a surging comeback in round three. Unfortunately for Barber, her late success did not prove to be enough as the judges in attendance awarded Grasso with a unanimous decision victory.

Official UFC 258 Result: Alexa Grasso def. Maycee Barber by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to Grasso defeating Barber below:

This about to be the best fight on the card #UFC258 — Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) February 14, 2021

Grasso is good. Calm with it #ufc258 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) February 14, 2021

Amazing IQ to settle for a sweep on that armbar #UFC258 — TJ Laramie (@laramietj) February 14, 2021

More reactions to Alexa Grasso vs. Maycee Barber:

This is a great fight! #UFC258 — Katlyn Chookagian (@blondefighter) February 14, 2021

💯🇲🇽 👊🏼 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) February 14, 2021

Amazing heart @MayceeBarber your a warrior and will be champion — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 14, 2021

So incredible to see the evolution of Alexa Grasso since I first started watching her in Invicta. Huge Win for her. She looked great #UFC258 — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) February 14, 2021

Who would you like to see Alexa Grasso fight next following her decision victory over Maycee Barber this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!