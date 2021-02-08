UFC 258 continues to see changes as Andre Ewell now takes on Chris Gutierrez

A new fight has been added to this weekend’s UFC 258 card as Andre Ewell takes on Chris Gutierrez in a contest between talented bantamweights.

Gutierrez’s own camp FactoryX Muay Thai broke the news of this last-minute addition to UFC 258. The team tweeted out that news about the fight, though few other details are presently known. Both Gutierrez and Ewell typically compete at bantamweight, but since the fight is taking place on short notice it could be held at featherweight, instead. Regardless, Ewell vs. Gutierrez is set to take place at UFC 258 this Saturday night. The card takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas Nevada and this is the 13th fight on it.

When you have ⭐️ BREAKING NEWS⭐️ AND it’s FIGHT WEEK at the same time… @CGutierrezMMA will step in THIS SATURDAY vs Andre Ewell LIVE on @espn + ‼️We stay ready! 🦬🙅🏾 #FactoryX #Xonthechest #UFC258

📸 Mike Roach pic.twitter.com/64gKHZnfM9 — Factory X (@FactoryXMTMMA) February 8, 2021

Ewell (17-6) has been a member of the UFC roster since 2018, going 4-2 in the promotion with wins over Renan Barao, Anderson dos Santos, Jonathan Martinez, and Irwin Rivera, with losses to Marlon Vera and Nathaniel Wood. The 33-year-old American was set to take on top-15 ranked Cody Stamann at UFC Vegas 18, but he came down with COVID-19 and was pulled from the card. Fortunately for Ewell, the UFC was able to get him this fight with Gutierrez now that Ewell has cleared quarantine. “Mr. Highlight” rides a two-fight win streak into this bout at UFC 258.

Gutierrez (15-4-2) is quietly emerging as a contender in the stacked UFC bantamweight division himself. The 29-year-old American is 3-1-1 overall in the UFC with wins over Vince Morales, Geraldo de Freitas, and Ryan MacDonald. He also has a loss to top-ranked Raoni Barcelos and a draw with Cody Durden during his UFC run.

