Breaking: With Merab Dvalishvili out, Cody Stamann now faces Andre Ewell on February 6

Cody Stamann will remain on the February 6 card but will not fight Merab Dvalishvili.

Multiple sources have informed BJPENN.com that Andre Ewell has agreed to replace Dvalishvili and face Stamann on February 6. Contracts have yet to be sent out, but are expected to in the coming days. The event will also take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Stamann was originally set to face Dvalishvili but the Georgian was dealing with COVID-19 and wanted the fight pushed back. However, Stamann wanted to remain on the February 6 card and he gets his wish.

Cody Stamann is coming off a decision loss to Jimmie Rivera in July. Before that, he beat Brian Kelleher at UFC 250 after a controversial draw to Song Yadong after a win over Alejandro Perez. In the UFC, the 13th ranked bantamweight 5-2-1.

Andre Ewell, meanwhile, is riding a two-fight winning streak after beating both Irwin Rivera and Jonathan Martinez by split decision. Before that, he suffered a TKO loss to Marlon Vera. The 32-year-old has been trying to fight a ranked contender for a while now and gets his wish on short notice against Stamann. Inside the Octagon, Ewell is 4-2 with a notable win over Renan Barao.

With the addition of Cody Stamann vs. Andre Ewell, the February 6 card is as follows:

Alistair Overeem vs. Alexander Volkov

Cory Sandhagen vs. Frankie Edgar

Nicco Montano vs. Karol Rosa

Diego Ferreira vs. Beneil Dariush

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Manel Kape

Cody Stamann vs. Andre Ewell

Molly McCann vs. Lara Procopio

Marion Renau vs. Macy Chiasson

Mike Rodriguez vs. Danilo Marques

Julio Arce vs. Timur Valiev

Michael Johnson vs. Clay Guida

Devonte Smith vs. Alex da Silva

Seung Woo Choi vs. Collin Anglin

