Alexandre Pantoja responds to Sean O’Malley’s claims that he KOed him in sparring

UFC flyweight contender Alexandre Pantoja responded to bantamweight star Sean O’Malley’s claims that he knocked him out in sparring.

O’Malley said on his podcast last week that he knocked out Pantoja several years ago at the MMA Lab. He also said that former UFC champion Henry Cejudo saw it happen and didn’t condone it but O’Malley says he went in there and finished Pantoja anyways.

“I knocked out Pantoja in the sparring days back at the old Lab. Henry Cejudo (was there), yelling at me (saying) ‘pull your punches!’ I’m 3-0 as a pro, he’s making his UFC debut, in shape, in camp, (and I) finished him,” O’Malley said.

Following Pantoja’s win over Manel Kape at UFC Vegas 18, the Brazilian flyweight was asked by reporters what he made of O’Malley’s comments. Pantoja, who now trains at American Top Team, criticized O’Malley for breaking code of not talking about sparring sessions outside of the gym, and said he would fight him at 135lbs (via AG Fight).

“I learned early on that training is not talked about. If he wants to say something, send him to show the video. When I went to the Lab, after traveling 15 hours by plane, the next day, I did sparring at his gym. With 61 kg, I got there to train and beat the guy’s gym with everyone. See if he has the balls to go to Brazil to face anyone? See if he has the balls to get to ATT, after traveling 15 hours and training with anyone? I have a lot! I went there and trained with him. Tell him what happened in the last round, I rode him. I’m going to say to Thomas (Almeida), ‘Throw this guy on the floor, that he has nothing on the floor for you’. If he ever wants to fight me, I will fight him at bantamweight,” said Pantoja.

The Brazilian also called out Deivieson Figueiredo for a rematch, so it seems like he’s aiming high with his callouts. It’s always worth asking regardless of the outcome. Even if he doesn’t land those fights, Pantoja figures to draw a top-10 ranked opponent.

Would you be down to see Sean O’Malley and Alexandre Pantoja settle their beef inside the Octagon?