UFC 257 Results: Dustin Poirier TKO’s Conor McGregor (Video)

Tonight’s UFC 257 event is headlined by a key lightweight bout between former division champions Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

The highly anticipated lightweight headliner will serve as a rematch, as Poirier and McGregor previously squared off in a featherweight bout in September of 2014. That night in Las Vegas, ‘Notorious’ emerged victorious by way of first round TKO.

Conor McGregor (22-4 MMA) will be stepping foot in the Octagon for the first time in twelve months at UFC 257. The Irishman last competed at UFC 246 in January of 2020, where he needed just 46-seconds to dismantle Donald Cerrone.

Prior to that win, McGregor was coming off a fourth round submission loss to bitter rival and current UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Meanwhile, Dustin Poirier (26-6 MMA) will enter tonight’s rematch with Conor McGregor looking to build off the momentum of his thrilling decision victory over Dan Hooker from back in June. Like McGregor, Poirier’s most recent win was preceded by a submission loss to undefeated lightweight kingpin Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Round one of the UFC 257 main event begins and Conor McGregor comes forward quickly with a left hand. Poirier replies with a low kick. Another good left from McGregor. Poirier goes back down with a low kick. He shoots in and scores an early takedown. Conor is looking to scramble back to the cage and does. He is attempting to wall-walk and eventually does. The fighters clinch and McGregor lands a nasty shoulder strike and then another. Dustin Poirier reverses the position. The lightweights exchange knees. Poirier dives for a single leg but Conor McGregor defends. ‘Notorious’ reverses the position and lands another shoulder strike. Two minutes remain in the opening round. McGregor breaks free and lands a left hand. He snaps a jab in the face of Poirier. ‘The Diamond’ comes forward with a combination that misses. Conor lands another good jab. Dustin with a hard low kick and then another. McGregor leaps in with a combination. He throws a spinning hook kick that partially connects. Poirier with a double jab. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC 257 headliner begins and Conor McGregor snaps a jab and then lands a solid right hand. Dustin Poirier returns fire with a low kick. McGregor responds with one of his own. A flurry of action early as the former two-division champion appears to have found his range. Poirier continues to pepper McGregor’s lead leg with low kicks. Conor with a left hand as Poirier throws a low kick. Dustin replies with a left hand of his own. Three minutes remain in the second round. McGregor misses with a pair of left hands. Poirier is on him now with big strikes. McGregor is hurt and down. It’s all over!

Official UFC 257 Result: Dustin Poirier TKO’s Conor McGregor in Round 2

