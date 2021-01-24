Pros react after Dustin Poirier TKO’s Conor McGregor at UFC 257

Tonight’s UFC 257 event was headlined by a key lightweight bout between former division champions Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

The highly anticipated lightweight headliner served as a rematch, as Poirier and McGregor had previously squared off in a featherweight bout in 2014. That September night in Las Vegas, ‘Notorious’ emerged victorious by way of first round TKO.

Conor McGregor (22-4 MMA) was stepping foot in the Octagon for the first time in twelve months at UFC 257. The Irishman had most previously competed at UFC 246 in January of 2020, where he needed just 46-seconds to dismantle Donald Cerrone. Prior to that win, McGregor was coming off a fourth round submission loss to bitter rival and current UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Meanwhile, Dustin Poirier (26-6 MMA) had entered tonight’s rematch with Conor McGregor looking to build off the momentum of his thrilling decision victory over Dan Hooker from back in June.  Like McGregor, Poirier’s most recent win over ‘The Hangman’ was preceded by a submission loss to undefeated lightweight kingpin Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Tonight’s UFC 257 main event proved to be a tale of two rounds. Conor McGregor got off to a good start in the opening round but the tide quickly turned in favor of Dustin Poirier in round two. ‘The Diamond’ would eventually unload a plethora of punches on the Irish star causing him to hit the canvas. From there, Poirier put McGregor away with ground and pound.

Official UFC 257 Result: Dustin Poirier def. Conor McGregor via TKO in Round 2

