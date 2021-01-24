Pros react after Dustin Poirier TKO’s Conor McGregor at UFC 257

Tonight’s UFC 257 event was headlined by a key lightweight bout between former division champions Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

The highly anticipated lightweight headliner served as a rematch, as Poirier and McGregor had previously squared off in a featherweight bout in 2014. That September night in Las Vegas, ‘Notorious’ emerged victorious by way of first round TKO.

Conor McGregor (22-4 MMA) was stepping foot in the Octagon for the first time in twelve months at UFC 257. The Irishman had most previously competed at UFC 246 in January of 2020, where he needed just 46-seconds to dismantle Donald Cerrone. Prior to that win, McGregor was coming off a fourth round submission loss to bitter rival and current UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Meanwhile, Dustin Poirier (26-6 MMA) had entered tonight’s rematch with Conor McGregor looking to build off the momentum of his thrilling decision victory over Dan Hooker from back in June. Like McGregor, Poirier’s most recent win over ‘The Hangman’ was preceded by a submission loss to undefeated lightweight kingpin Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Tonight’s UFC 257 main event proved to be a tale of two rounds. Conor McGregor got off to a good start in the opening round but the tide quickly turned in favor of Dustin Poirier in round two. ‘The Diamond’ would eventually unload a plethora of punches on the Irish star causing him to hit the canvas. From there, Poirier put McGregor away with ground and pound.

Official UFC 257 Result: Dustin Poirier def. Conor McGregor via TKO in Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to Poirier defeating McGregor below:

I almost forgot about the main event after that last one……jk jk! HERE. WE. GO! #UFC257 #PoirierVSMcGregor2 — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) January 24, 2021

I’m hoping for a 5 Round war if I’m being honest. Let’s go #UFC257

PoirierXMcgregor!!!!!!!!!!!!! — karen Till (@darrentill2) January 24, 2021

Good luck tonight Conor! Let’s make 2021 the best year ever for fight fans. #UFC257 — Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) January 24, 2021

I give the speed/timing advantage to Connor and the endurance/durability advantage to Dustin — Dominick Cruz (@DominickCruz) January 24, 2021

I don’t think this gets past the 1st round….but how good is it to see crowds in the UFC again!!👏 #ufc257 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) January 24, 2021

Is it gonna be 25 minutes to make the life fair, or is there gonna be a masterpiece presented to us? #UFC257 — Anthony Smith (@lionheartasmith) January 24, 2021

I wanna see something nuts!!!!

DP by KO in the 1st Rnd! #UFC257 — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) January 24, 2021

Such a different relaxed energy between the two compared to the last meeting. #UFC257 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) January 24, 2021

Conor needs to clear off cage! — Funky (@Benaskren) January 24, 2021

Shoulder strike battle, WTF — Funky (@Benaskren) January 24, 2021

Post-fight reactions to Dustin Poirier stopping Conor McGregor:

Damn DP did it!!! Wow — Funky (@Benaskren) January 24, 2021

I’ve known @DustinPoirier since his first or second fight in the ufc and so happy for him to be now one of the best fighters in the world #ufc257 — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) January 24, 2021

Respect to @TheNotoriousMMA for taking that fight with a hungry top contender — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) January 24, 2021

