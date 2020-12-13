UFC 256 Results: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno ruled a majority draw (Highlights)

Tonight’s UFC 256 event is headlined by a flyweight title fight featuring champion Deiveson Figueiredo taking on challenger Brandon Moreno.

Figueiredo (20-1 MMA) earned his first career title defense at last month’s UFC 255 event, defeating Alex Perez in the very first round with a guillotine choke. The victory marked the Brazilians fifth in a row, and fourth consecutive finish.

Meanwhile, Brandon Moreno (18-5-1 MMA) was also most previously seen in action at UFC 255, where he earned a TKO victory over Brandon Royval. ‘The Assassin Baby‘ has gone 4-0-1 in his past five fights overall ahead of tonight’s UFC 256 headliner.

Round one of the UFC 256 main event begins and Deiveson Figueiredo lands a spinning back kick to the body of Moreno. The champ forces the clinch but his challenger quickly turns him around. Brandon scores a takedown but Figueiredo is quickly back to his feet. Deiveson with a stiff jab up the middle. Both men land good body shots from inside the pocket. Deiveson Figueiredo with another hard jab up the middle. Brandon Moreno swings and misses with a head kick attempt. He slips to the canvas and the champ is on him. Moreno scrambles and is right back up to his feet. Deiveson with a good right hand over the top. He follows that up with a big combination that ends in a shot to the body. Brandon Moreno lands a good jab. Deiveson Figueiredo comes forward and lands an elbow. Moreno replies with a right hand. He lands a head kick but the champ appears to be ok. Figueiredo with a head kick now. He follows that up with an elbow. Big shots from the champ now. He is swarming the challenger. The horn sounds to end round one.

They're are just trading through the first two 👀 #UFC256 pic.twitter.com/YQ2TjbyWuc — UFC (@ufc) December 13, 2020

Round two of the UFC 256 main event begins and Brandon Moreno lands a combination to get things started. Deiveson Figueiredo responds with a spinning back kick that lands. Moreno with a good punch over the top. Deiveson continues to utilize forward pressure. He swarms the challenger with punches. The Mexican standout fires back with a hard shot to the body. Deiveson Figueiredo with a crisp jab now. He lands a low kick. Moreno ducks under a punch and lands a takedown. Figueiredo lands an accidental eye poke as he attempts to scramble back up to his feet. We break so that Brandon can receover. We restart on the ground but Deiveson quickly scrambles back to his feet. Big shots from both men now. Deiveson Figueiredo lands a hard low kick and then a looping left hook. Brandon Moreno lands a good right hand. That appeared to stun the champ. Figueiredo answers with a low kick. Moreno replies with a low kick and then a snapping jab. He shoots in and scores a takedown after eating a big shots from the Brazilian. The champ immediately scrambles back to his feet. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of the UFC 256 main event begins and Deiveson Figueiredo lands a big combination. Brandon Moreno with a high kick and then a jab in return. Deiveson is head hunting now. He lands a big kick to the body of the Mexican. A big elbow over the top now from Figueiredo. Moreno is so tough. Another front kick to the body lands for the champ. Moreno shoots in and forces the clinch. Deiveson Figueiredo breaks free and begins to pepper Brandon Moreno with his jab. He lands a leaping left hook. Moreno replies with a left of his own. This is a war. Another leaping left scores for Deiveson. The champ must be in disbelief that Brandon has not gone down yet. Brandon Moreno with a right hand. Deiveson Figueiredo counters with a low kick that connects to the groin of the Mexican fighter. Moreno drops and we will have a break. The referee announces he will be taking a point away from the champ for the low blow. We restart and Deiveson shoots in and scores a takedown. He immediately begins working from the full guard of his opponent. He moves to north-south as Moreno scrambles back up to his feet. Deiveson Figueiredo let’s him go and we are back to standing. Brandon Moreno with a big right hand followed by a left hook. The horn sounds to end round three.

Round four of the UFC 256 main event begins and Deiveson Figueiredo leaps in with a flying knee to the body of Brandon Moreno. The challenger circles to his left and snaps off a jab. The champ with a left jab and then a heavy hook. Moreno with a big shots to the body. He lands a right hand over the top and then another. He goes high with a head kick and Deiveson is hurt. He wobbles but stays on his feet. The champ with a right hand now. He shoots in for a takedown but winds up getting tripped. Moreno is now on top and working from side control. Deiveson Figueiredo scrambles to his feet and lands a beautiful combination. Moreno is on the retreat now. Huge shots from both men. Deiveson is barely standing now. Still the flyweights continue to stand and trade. Moreno with a pair of left hooks. Figueiredo lands a right. This fight is insane. Deiveson Figueiredo with a furious combination. Brandon Moreno shoots in and scores a takedown. He immediately moves to full mount. Figueiredo scrambles and gets back to half guard. The champ is back up. The horn sounds to end round four after a wild exchange.

WE ARE NOT WORTHY OF THIS FIGHT 🤯 WHAT IS HAPPENING!? #UCF256 pic.twitter.com/WFYWDxLOmY — UFC (@ufc) December 13, 2020

Round five of the UFC 256 main event begins and the winner of this frame could easily take home the victory. Deiveson Figueiredo with a pair of body kicks. Moreno is pressing the action but hasn’t landed anything significant yet. The champ lands another hard kick to the body. Brandon Moreno looks like he has a major bump on his left forearm. That limb could be broken. Just over two minutes remain. Moreno attempts to come forward but Deiveson catches him with a counter punch. The champ has definitely landed more strikes in this final round of action. Brandon Moreno shoots in and looks to score a late takedown. Deiveson Figueiredo defends the initial attempt and now they battle in the clinch. The champ lands a trip takedown and then a big shot to end the fight.

Official UFC 256 Result: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno ruled a majority draw (47-46, 47-47 x2)

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com December 12, 2020