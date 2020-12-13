Dustin Poirier reacts after Charles Oliveira dominates Tony Ferguson at UFC 256

Former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier was clearly watching tonight’s UFC 256 co-main event between Charles Oliveira and Tony Ferguson.

Oliveira (30-8 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since submitting Kevin Lee back in March. Oliveira had entered UFC 256 on a seven-fight win streak, with all 7 of those wins coming by way of stoppage. During that impressive stretch the submission specialist had choked out five of his seven opponents.

Meanwhile, Tony Ferguson (25-5 MMA) had entered tonight’s event looking to rebound, this after suffering a fifth round TKO loss to Justin Gaethje in a fight for the promotions interim lightweight title in his most recent effort at UFC 249.

Dustin Poirier, who is set to rematch Conor McGregor at UFC 257, knew that he could potentially fight the winner of tonight’s Oliveira vs. Ferguson scrap.

Ultimately, tonight’s UFC 256 co-main event proved to be a one-sided affair. Charles Oliveira was able to hurt Tony Ferguson on their feet early in round one and then proceeded to dominate him on the canvas. After fifteen minutes of action it was clear ‘Do Bronx’ had done enough to get his hand raised.

Check out how Dustin Poirier reacted to Charles Oliveira’s dominant decision win over Tony Ferguson below:

Incredible performance — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) December 13, 2020

“Incredible performance.” – Dustin Poirier wrote on Twitter following Charles Oliveira’s dominant win over Tony Ferguson.

⚔ — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) December 13, 2020

Who would you like to see Charles Oliveira fight next following his victory over Tony Ferguson this evening in Las Vegas? Do you think the Dustin Poirier could defeat the steaking Brazilian? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com December 12, 2020