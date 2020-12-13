Pros react to absolute war between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno at UFC 256

Tonight’s UFC 256 event was headlined by a flyweight title fight featuring champion Deiveson Figueiredo taking on challenger Brandon Moreno.

Figueiredo (20-1 MMA) had earned his first career title defense at last month’s UFC 255 event, when he defeated Alex Perez in the very first round with a guillotine choke. That victory marked the Brazilians fifth in a row, and fourth consecutive finish.

Meanwhile, Brandon Moreno (18-5-1 MMA) had also most previously competed at UFC 255, where he earned a first-round TKO victory over Brandon Royval. ‘The Assassin Baby‘ had gone 4-0-1 in his past five fights overall ahead of tonight’s UFC 256 headliner.

Tonight’s UFC 256 main event proved to be one of the greatest fights in UFC history. Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno went to absolute war for twenty-five straight minutes with both men coming close to earning a finish. In the end, a low blow proved costly for the champ as he was deducted a point that led to a majority draw ruling from the judges in attendance.

Official UFC 256 Result: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno ruled a majority draw (47-46, 47-47 x2)

Figueiredo looks like a hyena from lion king.. scary #UFC256 — Katlyn Chookagian (@blondefighter) December 13, 2020

Gutted I’m not fighting for UFC Gold tonight! But it’ll happen soon! Excited to still watch these two studs get after it! #UFC256 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 13, 2020

Great start! — Chuck Liddell (@ChuckLiddell) December 13, 2020

I had Moreno winning that 1st Round. Putting up an actual fight! #UFC256 — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) December 13, 2020

What a chin on Moreno!! #UFC256 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 13, 2020

If this fight gets out of this 2nd RD, I think Moreno will take it. #UFC256 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 13, 2020

This is a warrrrr!! — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) December 13, 2020

This fight is fantastic! #UFC256 — Frankie Edgar (@FrankieEdgar) December 13, 2020

Jeez my anxiety is at like 100. 2 rounds have seemed like an eternity! #UFC256 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) December 13, 2020

These 2 are the saviours of the flyweight division 🙌🏾 #ufc256 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) December 13, 2020

Moreno is a warrior!! #UFC256 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 13, 2020

Damn that’s an important point. Don’t know that I agree with it — Funky (@Benaskren) December 13, 2020

That is a little excessive to take a point without a warning. What do you guys think? — Chuck Liddell (@ChuckLiddell) December 13, 2020

Moreno looking good. Imagine the #16th Seed on the ultimate fighter 24 Going on to be the ufc champ 🤔 #ufc256 . Let’s see if the god of war can pull this defense off . — Eric Albarracin (@CPTdasAmericas) December 13, 2020

The new best fight of the year folks!!! #UFC256 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 13, 2020

What a fight!

Moreno is a stud but I haven’t seen a champ with such killer instinct in a while!

Great fight!#ufc256 — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) December 13, 2020

Can’t believe this is a flyweight fight so good!!! @ufc — Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) December 13, 2020

I am Moreno’s new biggest fan 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻You are a Warrior my friend — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) December 13, 2020

Draw is def in play now! — Funky (@Benaskren) December 13, 2020

This is one of the craziest fights I’ve seen !! Warrrr!!! #UFC256 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) December 13, 2020

Flyweights are a diff breed. — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) December 13, 2020

I’m losing my mind right now. WHAT. A. FIGHT. #UFC256 — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) December 13, 2020

Hey @HenryCejudo looks like it’s us March 6th pick the weight class.. @ufc — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) December 13, 2020

Good fight shoutout to

Brandon Moreno 👊🏼 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) December 13, 2020

