Pros react to absolute war between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno at UFC 256

Tonight’s UFC 256 event was headlined by a flyweight title fight featuring champion Deiveson Figueiredo taking on challenger Brandon Moreno.

Figueiredo (20-1 MMA) had earned his first career title defense at last month’s UFC 255 event, when he defeated Alex Perez in the very first round with a guillotine choke. That victory marked the Brazilians fifth in a row, and fourth consecutive finish.

Meanwhile, Brandon Moreno (18-5-1 MMA) had also most previously competed at UFC 255, where he earned a first-round TKO victory over Brandon Royval. ‘The Assassin Baby‘ had gone 4-0-1 in his past five fights overall ahead of tonight’s UFC 256 headliner.

Tonight’s UFC 256 main event proved to be one of the greatest fights in UFC history. Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno went to absolute war for twenty-five straight minutes with both men coming close to earning a finish. In the end, a low blow proved costly for the champ as he was deducted a point that led to a majority draw ruling from the judges in attendance.

Official UFC 256 Result: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno ruled a majority draw (47-46, 47-47 x2)

Check out how the pros reacted below:

More reactions to UFC 256’s main event scrap between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno:

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com December 12, 2020