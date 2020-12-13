UFC 256 Results: Charles Oliveira defeats Tony Ferguson (Highlights)

Tonight’s UFC 256 event is co-headlined by a key lightweight matchup between perennial division contenders Tony Ferguson and Charles Oliveira.

Ferguson (25-4 MMA) was last seen in action at May’s UFC 249 event, where he suffered a fifth round TKO loss to Justin Gaethje in a fight for the promotions interim lightweight title.

Prior to the setback, ‘El Cucuy’ was riding a sensational twelve-fight win streak, which saw him score stoppage victories over Edson Barboza, Kevin Lee, Anthony Pettis and Donald Cerrone.

As for Charles Oliveira (29-8 MMA), ‘Do Bronx’ will be returning to action for the first time since submitting Kevin Lee this past March in Brazil. Oliveira enters UFC 256 on a seven-fight win streak, with all 7 of those wins coming by way of stoppage. During that impressive stretch the submission specialist has choked out five of his opponents.

Round one of the UFC 256 co-main event begins and Charles Oliveira comes forward early with a front kick to the body. Tony Ferguson changes his stances but eats a hard low kick from the Brazilian. ‘El Cucuy’ with a jab. Charles comes forward with a ton of pressure. He lands a right hand over the top. Ferguson replies with a side kick. Oliveira with a good high kick. Ferguson responds with an uppercut and then a left hand. Oliveira shoots in and presses Tony against the cage. He slams him to the canvas and moves to side control. Ferguson gets back to half guard. Three minutes remain in the opening round. ‘Do Bronx’ with a beautiful transition to move to full mount. He is an absolute wizard on the ground. Shoulder strikes from Charles Oliveira. Tony Ferguson attempts to buck him off but can’t. Just over one minute remains. Big ground and pound now from ‘Do Bronx’. Tony looks to scramble but there is nowhere to go. Charles rolls for an armbar this is super deep. I don’t know how Tony Ferguson survived that.

Round two of the UFC 256 co-main event begins and Tony Ferguson comes out early. He is shaking out his left arm still however. Oliveira comes forward with front kick. It is pretty evident Ferguson’s arm is injured. Charles Oliveira shoots in and scores an early takedown. Tony Ferguson lands an illegal up-kick and we have a break in the action. We restart and Oliveira begins working from the top in full guard. He lands a big elbow. Tony looks to explode but Charles move to north-south position. He begins landing some shots to the face of ‘El Cucuy’. Another scramble but Tony just can’t escape. One minute remains in round two. More knees and punches from Charles. The horn eventually sounds to end round two.

Round three of the UFC 256 co-main event begins and Charles Oliveira lands a good shot to get things started. He follows that up with a good outside low kick. Tony Ferguson attempts to come forward but eats another low kick. Oliveira shoots in and scores another takedown. He immediately looks to move to mount and does. He rolls for a triangle and then an armbar but somehow ‘El Cucuy’ is able to survive. ‘Do Bronx’ begins softening Tony Ferguson up with ground and pound now. He lands a good elbow from side control. Ferguson looks to scramble and take an arm. Oliveira quickly shrugs him off. Just over thirty seconds remain now.

Official UFC 256 Result: Charles Oliveira def. Tony Ferguson by unanimous decision

Who would you like to see Oliveira fight next following his victory over Ferguson this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com December 12, 2020