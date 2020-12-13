Pros react after Charles Oliveira defeats Tony Ferguson at UFC 256

Tonight’s UFC 256 event was co-headlined by a lightweight matchup between perennial division contenders Tony Ferguson and Charles Oliveira.

Ferguson (25-4 MMA) had entered tonight’s event looking to rebound, this after suffering a fifth round TKO loss to Justin Gaethje in a fight for the promotions interim lightweight title in his most recent effort at UFC 249.

Prior to his setback to ‘The Highlight’, ‘El Cucuy’ had put together a sensational twelve-fight win streak, which saw him score stoppage victories over Edson Barboza, Kevin Lee, Anthony Pettis and Donald Cerrone.

As for Charles Oliveira (29-8 MMA), ‘Do Bronx’ was returning to action for the first time since submitting Kevin Lee back in March. Oliveira had entered UFC 256 on a seven-fight win streak, with all 7 of those wins coming by way of stoppage. During that impressive stretch the submission specialist had choked out five of his seven opponents.

Tonight’s UFC 256 co-main event proved to be a one-sided affair. Charles Oliveira was able to hurt Tony Ferguson early in the stand-up and then proceeded to dominate him on the floor.

Official UFC 256 Result: Charles Oliveira def. Tony Ferguson by unanimous decision

Check out how the pros reacted to Oliveira defeating Ferguson below:

What a fun night of fights so far!

Always blown away by the fighters and they’re stories of perseverance!

Excited for this Co – main 👊#UFC256 — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) December 13, 2020

Not really though because I’m trying to make weight 😅 https://t.co/194uFl3rp9 — Anthony Pettis (@Showtimepettis) December 13, 2020

This fight is going to be awesome!!!! #UFC256 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) December 13, 2020

Tony has better hands. Oliveria better on the ground. — Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) December 13, 2020

I have a feeling . Oliveira gonna make a statement #ufcvegas — Eric Albarracin (@CPTdasAmericas) December 13, 2020

Tony winning 12 fights in a row and not getting a title shot is 🤯🤯🤯 — Funky (@Benaskren) December 13, 2020

Ferg getting rocked early — Funky (@Benaskren) December 13, 2020

This is gonna be 💥💥🔥🔥. — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) December 13, 2020

Wowww olivera is no joke on the floor #ufc256 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) December 13, 2020

Holy crap!!! Saved by the buzzer. Brutal round for Tony — Funky (@Benaskren) December 13, 2020

The jiu jitsu of @CharlesDoBronxs 🔥 — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) December 13, 2020

What is tony even trying to do now? — Funky (@Benaskren) December 13, 2020

Olivera is all over Tony dominated round 1 piped his arm. And continues to dominate 😱 — Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) December 13, 2020

Oliveira looks amazing tonight. He’s shown so much growth since those big losses to Frankie Edgar and Cub Swanson. Very impressive how he’s been winning and how well he’s competing tonight. #UFC256 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 13, 2020

This fight isn’t even close to as fun as I was hoping it would be. Disciplined performance by Do Bronx — Funky (@Benaskren) December 13, 2020

Oliveria’s grappling is outstanding hs two steps ahead of Tony in every exchange — Curtis Blaydes (@RazorBlaydes265) December 13, 2020

There’s levels to the Jiujitsu game! Charles is at the very top! #ufc256 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) December 13, 2020

Rogan bout to buss a nut on this ground game lol — U R I A H H A L L (@UriahHallMMA) December 13, 2020

Who would you like to see Charles Oliveira fight next following his victory over Tony Ferguson this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com December 12, 2020