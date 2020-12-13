Pros react after Charles Oliveira defeats Tony Ferguson at UFC 256

By
Chris Taylor
-
Tony Ferguson, Charles Oliveira

Tonight’s UFC 256 event was co-headlined by a lightweight matchup between perennial  division contenders Tony Ferguson and Charles Oliveira.

Ferguson (25-4 MMA) had entered tonight’s event looking to rebound, this after suffering a fifth round TKO loss to Justin Gaethje in a fight for the promotions interim lightweight title in his most recent effort at UFC 249.

Prior to his setback to ‘The Highlight’, ‘El Cucuy’ had put together a sensational twelve-fight win streak, which saw him score stoppage victories over Edson Barboza, Kevin Lee, Anthony Pettis and Donald Cerrone.

As for Charles Oliveira (29-8 MMA), ‘Do Bronx’ was returning to action for the first time since submitting Kevin Lee back in March. Oliveira had entered UFC 256 on a seven-fight win streak, with all 7 of those wins coming by way of stoppage. During that impressive stretch the submission specialist had choked out five of his seven opponents.

Tonight’s UFC 256 co-main event proved to be a one-sided affair. Charles Oliveira was able to hurt Tony Ferguson early in the stand-up and then proceeded to dominate him on the floor.

Official UFC 256 Result: Charles Oliveira def. Tony Ferguson by unanimous decision

Check out how the pros reacted to Oliveira defeating Ferguson below:

Who would you like to see Charles Oliveira fight next following his victory over Tony Ferguson this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com December 12, 2020