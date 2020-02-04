UFC 247: Jones vs Reyes official fight card and start times

It’s time to take a look at the official fight card for UFC 247 this weekend as the Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Houston, Texas.

The card is set to be headlined by Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes with the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship being on the line. Alongside that, though, there are plenty of other fascinating showdowns for fans to sink their teeth into.

From top to bottom, let’s run down all of the fights that are currently on the books for UFC 247 at the Toyota Center.

UFC 247 Main Card | 10 pm ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View

Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes – UFC Light Heavyweight Championship

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Katlyn Chookagian – UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship

Juan Adams vs. Justin Tafa – Heavyweight Bout

Mirsad Bektic vs. Dan Ige – Featherweight Bout

Derrick Lewis vs. Ilir Latifi – Heavyweight Bout

UFC 247 Prelims | 8 pm ET on ESPN

Trevin Giles vs. Antonio Arroyo – Middleweight Bout

Alex Morono vs. Kalinn Williams – Welterweight Bout

Lauren Murphy vs. Andrea Lee – Women’s Flyweight Bout

Miles Johns vs. Mario Bautista – Bantamweight Bout

UFC 247 Early Prelims | 6:30 pm ET on ESPN +

Domingo Pilarte vs. Journey Newson – Bantamweight Bout

Andre Ewell vs. Jonathan Martinez – Bantamweight Bout

Youssef Zalal vs. Austin Lingo – Featherweight Bout

There’s a whole lot for fans to enjoy on this UFC 247 card from the early prelims to the main event itself in what will mark the second time that the UFC has put on a PPV show this year – following in the footsteps of Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone.

While there may have been more casual interest behind that fight, UFC 247 definitely seems to be a little bit more stacked with veterans and hot prospects alike lining up to make their presence known on the big stage.

Whether or not the fights deliver remains to be seen, but at the very least, having two title fights to enjoy is going to ensure a busy night for MMA fans around the world.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/4/2020.