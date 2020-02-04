VIDEO | Tyron Woodley sharpening his tools in Thailand ahead of Leon Edwards bout

Tyron Woodley is refining his technique in Thailand as he prepares to face Leon Edwards in his next UFC fight.

The former welterweight champion has been out of action since losing his 170-pound title at UFC 235 in March 2019 against Kamaru Usman.

Towards the end of 2019, rumors began circulating of a possible matchup against No. 4 ranked welterweight Leon Edwards. His British adversary is riding eight straight wins, the longest active win streak in the division aside from Usman.

The pair are scheduled to fight in Edwards’ home country at UFC London on March 21. Woodley initially shut down the opportunity to fight “Rocky” in foreign territory. However, during the Christmas period, the former champ had a change of heart and announced he will fight Edwards in the London showdown.

Now, the former champion is putting in the hours to make sure he is on top form in the upcoming event. He’s been putting in the work at American Kickboxing Academy Thailand in Phuket, which is operated by AKA veteran Mike Swick.

Woodley certainly seems to have the backing of some of his fellow MMA fighters, as lightweight contender Paul Felder posted “That’s what I’m talking about bro.”

Former UFC middleweight champ Chris Weidman also commented on the clip: “Looking good!”

Meanwhile, Edwards has been keeping busy in the UK, training out of Renegade Jiu-Jitsu, Core-Fit UK, and Velocity Training Club where his coach Jonathon Reynolds has been keeping track of his progress.

Leon Edwards is confident a win over the former champion will set him up for a rematch and title shot against Kamaru Usman.

For Tyron Woodley, the outcome of the fight will seriously impact his future in the sport and the possibility of regaining the 170-pound crown.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/4/2020.