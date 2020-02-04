Jon Jones says ‘child’ Israel Adesanya won’t be a challenge if they fight

Jon Jones doesn’t believe Israel Adesanya wants to fight him, but if they do scrap, it apparently won’t be a challenge for him.

“Bones” is set to defend his light heavyweight title against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 this Saturday. Should he win he has spoken about going up to heavyweight and fighting Stipe Miocic. Yet, one intriguing last fight at light heavyweight could be against the promotions current middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

Adesanya and Jones have been going back-and-forth at one another on social media, and for ‘Bone, he says that banter was fun.

“I was loving it. And honestly, it was just fun,” Jones said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show. “I bicker, and I talk crap with a lot of people, and he’s hot right now in the sport. So it was just fun to attach myself to his fight weeks.”

It is a fight Adesanya seemingly wants as he said he will even chase Jones up to heavyweight if ‘Bones’ does indeed move up in weight. But, according to the light heavyweight champion, he doesn’t believe that and knows “The Last Stylebender” is scared of him.

He also thinks Adesanya will be scared of him in 2021 when he says that fight will take place.

“Oh, he’ll be scared in 2021, as well. This is all what he’s saying. At the end of the day, dude, I’m so far ahead when it comes to, I mean, you name it in every sense of this game, I’m so far ahead of this kid,” Jon Jones said. “So the fact that I am even talking about him right now, I’m just going to stop.”

In the end, Jon Jones doesn’t know if he will ever fight Israel Adesanya. But, if he does he knows it won’t be a challenge. He knows he would be the bigger and stronger fighter in there compared to the ‘child’ in Adesanya.

“I don’t want to come across as arrogant. But, in the grand scheme of things, I’m a man and he’s like a child when it comes to this game, what I’ve proven already, what I’ve done, where I’m going. People can be more popular than me. People could be, you know, you got guys like Conor [McGregor], who makes more money than me, you know, these types of things. I’m not in it for what’s hot right now,” he concluded. “I’m a household name in combat. And so like I said, even me bringing him up right now is flattery to a boy that doesn’t deserve me to be talking about him.”

Do you agree with Jon Jones that Israel Adesanya won’t be a challenge to him if they do end up fighting? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/3/2020.