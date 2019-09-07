UFC 242 Results: Khabib Nurmagomedov submits Dustin Poirier (Highlights)

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier squared off in a lightweight title unification bout in the main event of UFC 242 today in Abu Dhabi.

‘The Eagle’ enters today’s event sporting a perfect professional record of 27-0. In his most recent effort at UFC 229 in October of 2018, Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated his bitter rival Conor McGregor by fourth round submission.

Meanwhile, Dustin Poirier (25-5 MMA) was most recently seen in action at April’s UFC 236 event, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over Max Holloway to claim the promotions interim lightweight title.

‘The Diamond’ will enter UFC 242 having won four fights in a row, which includes TKO victories over Anthony Pettis, Justin Gaethje and Eddie Alvarez.

Round one of the UFC 242 main event begins and Poirier opens with a low kick. Khabib out at range looking for his chance to close the distance. Khabib catches a kick but Poirier avoids the takedown. Dustin trying to establish his jab but Khabib is pressuring him down. Low kick lands for Poirier, followed by a body kick. Khabib lets go a flurry and dives in on a single leg attempt. Poirier defending well, but Khabib is still on him. Nurmagomedov moves up to a body lock and lands a trip. Poirier gets up immediately. Khabib Nurmagomedov pulls Dustin Poirier back down and quickly moves to his back. Khabib looks for a choke. He gives up on that and starts dropping shots and riding Poirier against the cage. Khabib with a neck crank. That looks painful. Dustin escapes the hold and gets up. Khabib still has a hold of him and scores another trip takedown. Khabib with some shots from top position now. ‘The Eagle’ moves to mount and unloads more shots. Dustin scrambles and the horn sounds to save him.

"At his mauling best in round one!" 🦅 🏆 The champ is in prime form! #UFC242 pic.twitter.com/T7sIHTmV14 — UFC (@ufc) September 7, 2019

Round two of the UFC 242 main event begins and Dustin Poirier lands a body shot. Khabib Nurmagomedov responds with a low kick. Khabib shoots for a double leg takedown and gets it easily. ‘The Eagle’ moves to side control and there is a ton of time remaining in the round. Dustin is looking to get to the cage but Khabib won’t let him and rains down some punches. Poirier has a cut by his right eye. He scrambles to his knees and Khabib just continues to pepper him with shots. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of the UFC 242 main event begins and Khabib shoots in and Poirier jump son a guillotine. He’s got it deep from half guard. Khabib rolls and escapes. He takes Poirier’s back and locks in a choke. This is tight. It is all over!

Official UFC 242 Result: Khabib Nurmagomedov def. Dustin Poirier via submission at 2:06 of Round 3

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com September 7, 2019