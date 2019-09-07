Pros react to Khabib Nurmagomedov stopping Dustin Poirier at UFC 242

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier squared off for the undisputed UFC lightweight title in the headliner of today’s UFC 242 event.

‘The Eagle’ entered today’s event sporting a perfect professional record of 27-0. In his most previous effort at UFC 229 in October of 2018, Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated his nemesis Conor McGregor by fourth round submission.

Meanwhile, Dustin Poirier (25-5 MMA) was coming off a unanimous decision victory over Max Holloway at April’s UFC 236 event where he claimed the promotions interim lightweight title.

‘The Diamond’ entered UFC 242 having won four fights in a row, which included TKO victories over Anthony Pettis, Justin Gaethje and Eddie Alvarez.

Tonight’s highly anticipated UFC 242 main event was controlled by the undefeated Russian champion. Khabib Nurmagomedov was able to seemingly take Dustin Poirier down at will on route to a third round submission win.

Check out how the pros reacted to Khabib Nurmagomedov submitting Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 below:

Damn Khabib made him quit! Beast. — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) September 7, 2019

Many have tried , none have succeeded . Watching Khabib fights are amazing . The calmness , the control , the ability to break his opponent’s will to compete is outright fascinating #UFC242 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) September 7, 2019

Nothing but respect to you @DustinPoirier!!! — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) September 7, 2019

How good is Al Iaquinta?? Sorry, but I had to say what “everyone” else was thinking! 💪🏾 #UFC242! — Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) September 7, 2019

Respect is the way to go! That should sell more then trash talk! 👊🏽 — Douglas Lima (@PhenomLima) September 7, 2019

Woww!!! Absolute complete and total domination by Khabib tonight! He's an absolute monster in that cage. Smothering and violent from start to finish. What an incredible atmosphere in Abu Dhabi 👏🏻👏🏻 #ufc242 Enter Tony Ferguson… — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) September 7, 2019



Official UFC 242 Result: Khabib Nurmagomedov def. Dustin Poirier via submission (RNC) in Round 3

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com September 7, 2019