Pros react to Edson Barboza vs Paul Felder 2 at UFC 242

A lightweight rematch between division standouts Edson Barboza and Paul Felder co-headlined today’s UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi.

Barboza and Felder had originally met in July of 2015, with the Brazilian emerging victorious by unanimous decision in a ‘fight of the night’ performance.

Since that time, Edson Barboza (20-7 MMA) has gone 4-4 in the UFC. During that stretch, Barboza suffered losses to Khabib Nurmagomedov, Tony Ferguson, Kevin Lee and most recently Justin Gaethje respectively.

As for Paul Felder (16-4 MMA), since losing to Edson Barboza in July of 2015, ‘The Irish Dragon’ had gone 6-3 in nine Octagon appearances. During that time, Felder scored wins over Daron Cruickshank, Josh Burkman, Stevie Ray, Charles Oliveira and James Vick.

Tonight’s UFC 242 co-main event was a back and forth affair, but most fans and analysts seemed to believe the Brazilian had done enough to get the decision. However, that did not prove to be the case, as after fifteen minutes of solid action, Paul Felder was awarded the split-decision victory.

Check out how the pros reacted to Edson Barboza vs. Paul Felder 2 below:

Definitely can make a case for 29-28 Felder but 30-27 is a joke. #UFC242. https://t.co/AYcN5UA66K — Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) September 7, 2019

Terrible decision. — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) September 7, 2019

Is this a sick joke?? #UFC242. No knock on Felder at all. He faught his ass off but wtf kinda decision was that? 30-27 both ways?? How? RD 3 was clearly for Felder but RD 1&2 was being controlled by Barboza in my honest opinion. What a weird decision.. — Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) September 7, 2019

Official UFC 242 Result: Paul Felder def. Edson Barboza via split-decision (30-27, 27-30, 29-28)

Who would you like to see Paul Felder fight next following his victory over Edson Barboza at tonight’s UFC 242 event in Abu Dhabi? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com September 7, 2019