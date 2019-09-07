UFC 242: Khabib vs Poirier – Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to Abu Dhabi today for UFC 242, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Dustin Poirier.

The undefeated Russian, Nurmagomedov (27-0 MMA), was last seen in action at UFC 229 in October 2018, where he defeated Conor McGregor by way of fourth round submission to retain his lightweight championship.

Meanwhile, Dustin Poirier was most recently seen in action at UFC 236, where he defeated Max Holloway by way of unanimous decision to claim the promotions interim lightweight title.

The co-main event of UFC 242 will feature a lightweight bout between Edson Barboza and Paul Felder.

The bout will serve as a rematch, as Felder and Barboza originally met in July of 2015, with the Brazilian emerging victorious by way of unanimous decision in a ‘fight of the night’ bout.

UFC 242 Main Card (2pm EST on ESPN+ PPV)

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Dustin Poirier

Edson Barboza vs. Paul Felder

Islam Makhachev vs. Davi Ramos

Curtis Blaydes vs. Shamil Abdurakhimov

Mairbek Taisumov vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira

UFC 242 Televised Prelims (12pm EST on ESPN+)

Joanne Calderwood vs. Andrea Lee

Liana Jojua vs. Sarah Moras – Moras def. Jojua by TKO (GNP) at 2:26 of Round Three

Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Lerone Murphy – Ruled a split draw (28-29, 29-28, 28-28)

Ottman Azaitar vs. Teemu Packalénx`- Azaitar def. Packalen by KO (punch) at 3:33 of Round One

UFC 242 Fight Pass Prelims (10am EST on UFC Fight Pass)

Belal Muhammad vs. Takashi Sato – Muhammad def. Sato by submission (rear naked choke) at 1:55 of Round Three

Nordine Taleb vs. Muslim Salikhov – Salikhov def. Taleb by KO (punch) at 4:26 of Round One

Omari Akhmedov vs. Zak Cummings – Akhmedov def. Cummings by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Don Madge vs. Fares Ziam – Madge def. Ziam by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

