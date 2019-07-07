VIDEO | Khabib Nurmagomedov and Nate Diaz forced to be separated at UFC 239

UFC lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov is in attendance for tonight’s UFC 239 and wound up crossing paths with bitter rival Nate Diaz.

‘The Stockton Slugger’ was at T-Mobile Arena to support his longtime friend and training partner Gilbert Melendez.

After the former Strikeforce lightweight champion made his walk to the octagon, Nate Diaz somehow managed to run into Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Nate and ‘The Eagle’ have brawled outside of the octagon before and so security was quick to step in and separate the fan favorites.

Check out photos and video footage of the incident below:

It’s not much..but security already got in the middle between Khabib and his friends (left side) and Nate Diaz (right side). #UFC239 pic.twitter.com/BjxrrXtkbT — Farzin Vousoughian (@Farzin21) July 7, 2019

Nate Diaz almost got into a fight with Khabib and Ali Abdelaziz #UFC239 pic.twitter.com/uVi1qUVv4h — Marcus Williams (@nubianbookstore) July 7, 2019

Nate Diaz will return to action at August’s UFC 241 event in Anaheim for a welterweight bout with Anthony Pettis.

Meanwhile, Khabib Nurmagomedov will return to the octagon at September’s UFC 242 event for a title unification bout with Dustin Poirier.

What did you think of the altercation between Nate Diaz and Khabib Nurmagomedov at tonight’s UFC 239 event? Sound off in the comments section Penn Nation!