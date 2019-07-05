Daniel Cormier opens up on a potential trilogy fight with Jon Jones

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones will attempt to defend his title against Thiago Santos this Saturday at UFC 239, but that hasn’t stalled questions of a potential trilogy with Daniel Cormier.

‘Bones’ recently dismissed talks of a possible third fight with ‘DC’, accusing the reigning heavyweight champion of not having the balls to face him again.

”I don’t think he has the balls to do it. I think he knows what to say to people to appear not afraid of me. But, deep down inside, he knows what’s it like after losing to me twice. Going him. Crying. I just doubt that he’s going to do that to himself again.”

Jones and Cormier have met twice in the past. Their first encounter occurred at UFC 182 in January of 2015, with ‘Bones’ emerging victorious by way of unanimous decision.

The bitter rivals would meet again at UFC 214, and once again Jon Jones proved victories over Daniel Cormier, this time by way of knockout.

That victory was later overturned to a no-contest, this after Jones tested positive for the banned substance turinabol.

Daniel Cormier shot down those aforementioned recent remarks from Jon Jones during today’s UFC Press Conference.

“It can always happen whether it’s in here in the Octagon or in the back when I’m leaving the building,” Cormier said of a trilogy bout with Jones. “When Dana (White) opens up the book and this is what I’m getting paid… then you guys might get a third fight.”

Jon Jones is coming off off a unanimous decision win over Anthony Smith, which was preceded by a knockout victory over Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 232 where he reclaimed his light heavyweight throne.

’Bones’ will square off with Thiago Santos in the main event of UFC 239 tomorrow night in Las Vegas.

As for Daniel Cormier, ‘DC’ will return at August’s UFC 241 event for a rematch with former heavyweight kingpin Stipe Miocic.

Do you think we will see a trilogy bout between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier booked next if both men win their upcoming title fights? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com July 5, 2019