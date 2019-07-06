Daniel Cormier on Francis Ngannou: Nothing has changed

Francis Ngannou picked up another impressive knockout over Junior dos Santos last weekend, but that doesn’t seem to have impressed Daniel Cormier.

The reigning UFC heavyweight champion, Cormier, recently spoke with TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter where he discussed ‘The Predator’s’ recent surge.

Daniel Cormier on Francis Ngannou: "Everyone needs to take a step back because nothing's changed." Full interview: https://t.co/pLHbyDCTKP pic.twitter.com/RObRvWKSXz — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) July 6, 2019

“I think he is a great guy,” Daniel Cormier said of Francis Ngannou. “I like Francis, he is very respectful. But, I think everybody now is… I think everybody now has to take a step back. Because nothings changed. This is the same thing that we saw prior to his title fight. Just remember that.”

Daniel Cormier continued:

”You guys have to slow down. You get excited and fall in love with these knockouts. But nothing has changed. He did that to Overeem to earn a title fight. He knocked out all those guys prior. Nothing has changed. As much as I respect him, it is not a fight I would have much hesitation in taking.”

Clearly Daniel Cormier is not overly afraid of the power Francis Ngannou possesses in his hands.

‘The Predator’ has won his last 3 fights all by first round knockout, scoring victories over Curtis Blaydes, Cain Velasquez and Junior dos Santos in that stretch.

Daniel Cormier will return to the octagon at August’s UFC 241 event, where he will rematch former division champion Stipe Miocic.

Win or lose in Anaheim, it is expected that a trilogy bout with longtime rival Jon Jones could be the next and final fight of Cormier’s career.

’DC’ and ‘Bones’ have been trading shots online and in front of the camera for some time now, and a third and final contest between the bitter rivals would do massive numbers for the promotion.

