Ben Askren releases hilarious video prior to UFC 239 fight with Jorge Masvidal

Undefeated welterweight Ben Askren decided to have one last bit of fun before his fight with Jorge Masvidal at tonight’s UFC 239 event.

’Funky’ took to Twitter late yesterday evening, where he shared the following ‘family video’ for fight fans.

Ben Askren is best known for his dominant wrestling skills, which is something that has bothered some fight fans in the past.

However, since coming over in a trade with ONE for Demetrious Johnson, Ben Askren has made a ton of new fans and asserted himself as being one of funniest guys in the entire sport of mixed martial arts.

While he is great at making his fans laugh on social media, Askren is even better at dominating his opponents inside the cage.

‘Funky’ has gone a perfect 19-0 during his mixed martial arts career which includes wins over Robbie Lawler, Shinya Aoki, Douglas Lima, Lyman Good and Andrey Koreshkov.

Ben Askren now looks to earn a win over one of the most well rounded fighters the welterweight division has to offer in Jorge Masvidal.

‘Gamebred’ is coming off a shocking knockout victory over former title challenger Darren Till, and will be looking to add ‘Funky’ to his list of victims this evening at UFC 239.

What do you think of the latest comical video released by Ben Askren? Do you think ‘Funky’ will emerge victorious against Jorge Masvidal at tonight’s UFC 239 event? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com July 6, 2019