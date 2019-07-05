UFC 239 Betting Odds: Jon Jones a massive favorite

The anticipation is building for this weekend’s UFC 239 main event, which will pit dominant champion Jon Jones (24-1) against ferocious challenger Thiago “Marreta” Santos (21-6).

As is seemingly always the case, ‘Bones’ is on top as the bookie favorite to win. The oddsmakers have identified him as -600 favorite, meaning a successful $600 bet on Jon Jones would win you $100. Marreta, meanwhile, is a significant +450 underdog (bet $100 to win $450).

The co-main event of UFC 239 will see former champion Holly Holm take on two-division champ Amanda Nunes for the UFC bantamweight title. Like Jon Jones, Amanda Nunes is a heavyweight favorite to retain her title. She’s sitting at -340 (bet $340 to win $100), while Holm is at +280 (bet $100 to win $280).

Here are the odds for this weekend’s UFC 239 event, featuring Jon Jones, Amanda Nunes and a host of other stars (via MMAMania).

UFC 239 Main Cards Odds:

Jon Jones (-600) vs. Thiago Santos (+450)

Amanda Nunes (-340) vs. Holly Holm (+280)

Ben Askren (-245) vs. Jorge Masvidal (+205)

Luke Rockhold (-225) vs. Jan Blachowicz (+185)

Michael Chiesa (-335) vs. Diego Sanchez (+275)

UFC 239 Undercard Odds:

Arnold Allen (-370) vs. Gilbert Melendez (+310)

Claudia Gadelha (-225) vs. Randa Markos (+185)

Marlon Vera (N/A) vs. Nohelin Hernandez (N/A)

Song Yadong (-240) vs. Alejandro Perez (+200)

Edmen Shahbazyan (-600) vs. Jack Marshman (+450)

Ismail Naurdiev (-500) vs. Chance Rencountre (+400)

Julia Avila (-240) vs. Pannie Kianzad (+200)

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/5/2019.