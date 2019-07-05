VIDEO | Jorge Masvidal and Ben Askren exchange words during first face-off for UFC 239

Jorge Masvidal and Ben Askren exchanged some choice words when they came face to face at the UFC 239 media day on Thursday.

Askren chose to taunt his upcoming opponent to try and get a reaction. The UFC posted a clip of the exchange on their Twitter.

“I’ve got a question,” Ben Askren said. “All these reporters are asking me why you’re so mad? I’m kind of curious.”

“You are mad. Yeah, you can’t stand me, why not?” Askren added.

“I’m not mad,” Jorge Masvidal responded.

At the end of it all, Masvidal seemed unimpressed and unfazed by Askren. “Gamebred” has been noticeably absent from previous UFC 239 media days and has criticized the trash-talking of Bn Askren. Despite Jorge Masvidal claiming he does not want to engage, both fighters have made jabs over the past weeks. Masvidal has discussed ending Askren’s bloodline and Askren called him “sick” and “disturbing” for the comment.

“Come on, answer all them,” Ben Askren said, motioning towards the reporters collected in the venue.

Jorge Masvidal then walked off the stage, making a neck slitting motion and smiling.

“That’s pretty funny old man,” he said as he exited. “I’m sure you came up with that on your own.”

Jorge Masvidal has suggested on many occasions that Ben Askren tries to get a reaction, but behind closed doors, he has nothing to say. During a recent encounter, he claimed that Askren froze when he approached him in a hotel earlier this week.

Both contenders have different approaches to pre-fight antics and both have different fighting styles. However, one thing they do have in common is a strong self-belief that they will win at UFC 239. Who do you think will com out on top when Ben Askren and Jorge Masvidal square off this Saturday in Las Vegas?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/5/2019.