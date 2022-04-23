Tyson Fury shoots down fighting the winner of Usyk-Joshua 2, expresses interest in exhibition bout with Francis Ngannou

Tyson Fury has no desire of fighting the winner of Usyk-Joshua 2, but has instead expressed interest in a exhibition bout with Francis Ngannou.

Fury (32-0-1 Boxing) successfully defended his WBC and The Ring Heavyweight Titles earlier this afternoon in London, scoring a sixth round TKO victory over Dillian Whyte (see that here).

Prior to the contest, ‘The Gypsy King’ had announced that this would be his final fight as a professional boxer.

“I’ve got nothing to prove to anybody, I’m just there to have fun, take in the atmosphere, and enjoy the night. It’s the final farewell. It’s been a long old ride, it’s quite emotional to be honest,” Fury said to a Top Rank correspondent. “All this, the ride of, like, starting as a little kid and wanting to be heavyweight champion, and then to finally be hanging up the gloves. I know nobody believes me because they all think I’m after money or whatever else, there’s only a certain amount of people who know that money don’t mean nothing to me. I’m walking away. I have nothing to prove to nobody.”

While many boxing enthusiasts hoped that Tyson Fury would utlimately have a change of heart and attempt to unify the heavyweight titles against the winner of Usyk-Joshua 2, that did not prove to be the case.

Shortly after defeating Whyte with a sensational uppercut in round six, Fury confirmed his plans to retire from professional boxing. While doing so, ‘The Gypsy King’ invited reigning UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou into the ring and expressed his desire for an exhibition bout.

“I’m the boxing heavyweight champion, he’s UFC heavyweight champion,” Fury said after his win. “He’s in great shape, (just) look at the muscles on him.”

“I want to find out who is the baddest motherf**ker on the planet!” – Ngannou replied.

Most recently at the ‘Fury-Whyte’ post-fight press conference, ‘The Gypsy King’ once again shot down the idea of fighting the winner of Usyk-Joshua 2 for the undisputed heavyweight championship.

ESPN’s Mike Coppinger reported on Twitter:

“Tyson Fury said he has no interest in a fight vs. the winner of Usyk-Joshua 2 for the undisputed heavyweight championship, but he is interested in exhibition bouts (mentioned the money Mayweather makes) and said UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is a possibility.”

Would you be interested in seeing an exhibition bout between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou?